5 last-minute transfers Arsenal have completed over the years

Arsenal have completed a significant portion of their transfer business in the early days of the 2021 summer transfer window, spending approximately £132.3 million to bring in five players. That includes the £52.65 million they paid for Ben White and £25.2 million for Aaron Ramsdale, which surprised a few fans and pundits.

Historically, Arsenal have tended to leave their business late in the transfer market, having made plenty of signings in the dying embers of the window. The Gunners are currently languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table, and may look to recruit some new faces ahead of deadline day.

Summer 2021 Spending so far -



1. Arsenal - £132m

2. Manchester City - £114m

3. Manchester United - £112m

4. Chelsea - £103.5m

5. Aston Villa - £95m

6. Leicester City - £60.8m

7. Norwich City - £54m — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) August 27, 2021

On that note, here's a look at the five last-minute transfers Arsenal have completed over the years.

#5 Thomas Partey

Thomas Patey was signed by Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

Former Atletico Madrid man Thomas Partey is one of Arsenal’s latest last-minute signings, which came to fruition after a lengthy pursuit.

The Gunners lacked world-class talent in the middle of the park, and Partey was tipped to be the perfect fit at Arsenal. However, the North Londoners had already signed the likes of Cedric Soares, Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian in the 2020-21 season-opening transfer window, so more business seemed unlikely.

With Granit Xhaka suspended and Thomas Partey back in training this week, we could see a midfield partnership of Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga against Norwich... 🔴#AFC pic.twitter.com/bCGlfu76Zn — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) August 29, 2021

After a string of poor performances, Arsenal went all out to complete the transfer of the holding midfielder for £45 million. The deal was announced in the last few hours of deadline day on 5th October.

Thomas Partey has notched up 33 appearances in his relatively short career at the Emirates, managing a return of three assists.

#4 Andrey Arshavin

Andrey Arshavin's late transfer caused a dispute.

Andrey Arshavin is one of Arsenal’s better deadline-day signings, but is also one of the more controversial ones.

The deal was completed so late in the 2009 winter transfer window that a dispute arose regarding the timing of the submission of paperwork. However, nothing of that effect could be proven, and Arsenal had amongst themselves one of the best players of the then recently-concluded Euro 2008.

Arshavin made the £15 million move from hometown club Zenit St. Petersburg, but failed to live up to his enormous potential in North London. Despite sparks of brilliance and magic, Arshavin was unable to display any kind of consistency, and was loaned back to his boyhood club after just three years.

The former Russian international registered 144 appearances for the Gunners, generating a return of 31 goals and 46 assists. Arshavin made a move back to St. Petersburg permanently in 2013 as a free agent.

