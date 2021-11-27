5 most leaky defenses in the Premier League right now

The Premier League's new season has started with a bang as teams have gone full throttle to perform well. The 12 weeks of league action has seen goals galore in crazy fashion.

While some of the teams were expected to do well, few have surpassed expectations. The Premier League has always been unpredictable and this season has stayed true to its reputation

Some Premier League teams have struggled defensively

It's not easy to be consistent in the Premier League but certain clubs have been able to do so this season. In the process, those clubs have demolished the opposition by scoring a number of goals.

Few of the top teams have struggled defensively along with some expected ones. Leaking goals is not a good indication of what the future holds for those clubs. Let's have a look at five Premier League teams who have been poor in defense this season.

#5 Burnley

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Sean Dyche's team are normally a very strong and compact unit. With tall and strong players in the majority, Burnley are not an easy side to beat by normal standards.

The Clarets have had a poor outing this season in the Premier League. From the onset, Burnley have managed to win only once in 12 league matches. Their defensive form hasn't been at its best, leading to a number of goals conceded.

FPL Indie @fplindie Burnley have the 2nd worst defence over the season and are in the bottom 5 in the last 4 (even with decent fixtures).



If ever there was fixture to breed form for a player, like a certain England striker, this is it. Burnley have the 2nd worst defence over the season and are in the bottom 5 in the last 4 (even with decent fixtures).If ever there was fixture to breed form for a player, like a certain England striker, this is it.

Despite reliable figures like James Tarkowski and Ben Mee at the heart of defense, Burnley have conceded 20 goals so far this season. Due to this, they have secured only nine points and currently lie in the relegation zone in 18th place in the Premier League.

#4 Manchester United

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking was imminent given Manchester United's lackluster performance this season in the Premier League. The Red Devils have struggled to clean sheets, with it being one of the major reasons for their poor form.

Poor performances from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw at the back have caught Manchester United cold in defense multiple times. They have conceded some silly goals which has resulted in losses against teams like Aston Villa, Watford and Leicester City.

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng Manchester United have now conceded more goals (21) than they've scored (20) in the Premier League this season.



But Paul Scholes said they have a better defence than Chelsea 🤡 Manchester United have now conceded more goals (21) than they've scored (20) in the Premier League this season.But Paul Scholes said they have a better defence than Chelsea 🤡

The Premier League giants have conceded 21 goals this season and are in eighth position in the table. The Red Devils drastically need to change things if they are to qualify for the top four this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith