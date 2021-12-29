5 left-backs Chelsea can replace Ben Chilwell with in January 

After weeks of hoping that Ben Chilwell would recover sufficiently to play a part in this season, Chelsea received news that the Englishman would miss the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old defender ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea's 4-0 thrashing of Juventus and hobbled off the pitch knowing some real damage had been done. Ben Chilwell had been enjoying the form of his life after forcing himself back into contention at Chelsea following a difficult summer and start to the season.

Ben Chilwell was one of Chelsea's most impressive performers in the first half of this season

Chilwell formed a potent partnership with right-wing back Reece James as they helped pick teams apart with their ability to move into advanced positions and cause trouble.

Ben Chilwell has been a key player for Chelsea since his arrival from Leicester City and will be a great miss for the Blues. Here are five players Chelsea can sign in January to replace him.

#5 Ian Maatsen

Ian Maatsen in action for Coventry City on loan from Chelsea

Teenage Dutch left-back/left-wing back Ian Maatsen has been looked at by Chelsea as an option to be brought in to replace Ben Chilwell. The 19-year-old youngster is presently on loan from Chelsea at Championship outfit Coventry City, where he has played 21 times already this season.

Another product of the famed Cobham production line, Maatsen made his debut for Chelsea in a Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town in 2019 under Frank Lampard. He has since been sent on loan to first Charlton Athletic, then Coventry City.

The youngster is known for his pace, ability to whip in dangerous crosses and tenacity in defending. Maatsen has developed and improved his game since leaving Chelsea on loan.

Some people believe that his development will be best served by him playing regularly at Coventry, while others feel this is a chance for him to grab a first-team spot. With Chelsea reportedly set to make a decision by January, Maatsen will be eagerly awaiting the club's final decision.

#4 Theo Hernandez

Chelsea target Theo Hernandez in action for AC Milan - Serie A

With a player like Theo Hernandez on the market, Chelsea may view January as a good chance to sign a long-term player instead of a temporary fix. The 24-year-old Frenchman has had a terrific season for AC Milan in Italy, where he has made 20 appearances with two goals and five assists to show.

The former Real Madrid defender would be a perfect match for Thomas Tuchel's side based on how high up the pitch Ben Chilwell was utilised. Hernandez is a capable 1v1 defender with the ability to cause a great deal of damage going the other way as well.

The defender is surely one player whose signing would interest Chelsea as his name has previously come up as one of the club's targets. His transfer fee, however, may prove to be a stumbling block to the progression of any deal. Hernandez remains one of the left-backs admired by the club, and the next few weeks might prove to be crucial for him, too.

