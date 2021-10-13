5 legendary footballers and their Ballon d’Or picks

France Football announced a 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award on Friday, October 8. The result of the annual award will be announced on November 29, 2021.

With the release of the shortlist, footballers, current and former, and pundits have all made their picks. While the usual suspects, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named by some, there are quite a few other players who have found mentions as well.

As both Copa America and Euros were held this year, players' performances in the two international tournaments will play a big role during the Ballon d’Or voting process.

Here are the 30 players who have been nominated for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award

Several legendary footballers and prominent footballing personalities have named their favorites for this year's Ballon d’Or award. They are as follows:

#5 Finidi George - Cristiano Ronaldo

Ajax legend and winner of the 1995 UEFA Champions League, Finidi George has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his pick for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award. Ronaldo didn't have the greatest of seasons trophy-wise, but he still managed to score 36 goals for Juventus in all competitions last term.

Portugal crashed out of Euro 2020 in the round-of-16 but Ronaldo finished as the top-scorer, netting five goals in the tournament. Speaking about the award (via Goal), George extended his vote of confidence to Ronaldo:

“Although Portugal crashed out early at Euro 2020, it is still too early to call because you must put the performance of other players into consideration.

“Everything is possible, he could still end up winning it. And if he doesn’t win it, that’s no problem. Apart from him, players like [Lionel] Messi and [Robert] Lewandowski are doing very well so, when it comes to that time, we will know who the strongest contender is to win. Mind you, it’s all about voting.”

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, and has already scored five goals in six appearances for the club.

#4 Gary Lineker - Lionel Messi

England's third-highest goal-scorer of all time and 1986 Ballon d’Or runner-up, Gary Lineker, has picked Lionel Messi as his favorite.

Lineker has long been a vocal Messi admirer and thus it doesn't come as a surprise that he has decided to name the Argentine as his pick for the Ballon d’Or. Speaking to Marca in an interview, the former Barcelona striker commented:

"It will be difficult to overcome Messi. He had a great first part of the season and then he won the Copa América with Argentina."

Messi also won the Copa America with Argentina this year, which has further strengthened the new Paris Saint-Germain forward's claim for the 2021 Ballon d’Or. Should he win the prestigious award, it will be a record-extending seventh time he gets his hands on the prize.

