5 legendary footballers who came from obscure nations

The unpredictable nature of football makes this sport the greatest of all. We never know what could happen in the next moment as the sport rarely fails to bring us to the edge of our seats.

There have been innumerable players who have shone through in football from all across the world. However, European players have often stolen the limelight with major leagues, audience and quality of football.

South American players such as Lionel Messi, Kaka, Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho had highly successful careers. But it's not quite often that we see a player from an obscure nation on top of the world.

Presently, we have players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Son Heung-min among others from smaller nations making their mark. On that note, let's discuss a few players from relatively small nations who turned out to be legends.

#5 Park Ji-sung (South Korea)

Park became Manchester United's first-ever Asian captain in 2005

Park Ji-sung was one of Manchester United's most talented and influential foreign players. Apart from being Sir Alex Ferguson's go-to man in clutch moments, Ji-sung also enjoyed the love and support of Manchester United fans.

He became United's first-ever Asian captain when he took the armband from Ryan Giggs in 2005 in the Champions League against Lille.

The South Korea international played seven seasons in the EPL for the Red Devils and featured in 204 games across all competitions, scoring 28 goals. The midfielder remained with the club until 2012 before moving to Queens Park Rangers.

He retired in 2014 after making his mark in European football.

Premier League @premierleague 𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗧 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗢



Park Ji-sung joined Man Utd 𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗧 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗢Park Ji-sung joined Man Utd #OnThisDay in 2005 and went on to become a record-breaker 🇰🇷 𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗧 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗢 🇰🇷Park Ji-sung joined Man Utd #OnThisDay in 2005 and went on to become a record-breaker 🔴 https://t.co/GpvkzaLBoK

#4 Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast)

Yaya Toure won the African Footballer of the Year in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014

Manchester City are now a formidable club that is revered around Europe. The team has endured massive success in the past, and they seem only to be getting better.

The Sky Blues have thrived under manager Pep Guardiola and boast immense team depth presently. However, rival fans and pundits often criticize the Cityzens for lacking legacy or history. Manchester City faces such comments considering its below-par past compared to its high level of success in recent times.

Manchester City's team-building process took a reasonable amount of time and some loyal players. One such name is Yaya Toure. The Ivory Coast international switched to City after playing for Barcelona in the 2009 Champions League and became a club legend.

Toure played as a box-to-box midfielder for City and scored 79 goals off 316 games across all competitions. He won the African Footballer of the Year in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. Toure is considered one of the best African and Manchester City players of all time.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 11 - Yaya Touré scored all 11 penalties he took in the Premier League, the best 100% record in the competition's history. Reliable. 11 - Yaya Touré scored all 11 penalties he took in the Premier League, the best 100% record in the competition's history. Reliable. https://t.co/UiRjJik4Ez

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh