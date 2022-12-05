5 legendary footballers with fewer goals than Kylian Mbappe in FIFA World Cup history

Kylian Mbappe at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a class apart and few will disagree with the same. The French sensation has led his country from the front in this tournament.

In doing so, the 23-year-old has reignited his country's hopes of their chances of retaining their World Cup crown despite injuries to several key players in the squad.

Kylian Mbappe is now the highest U-24 goal-scorer at the FIFA World Cup

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been absolutely mesmerizing in domestic football over the last seven to eight years but his record in international football has been just as good.

The winger scored four in France's 2018 World Cup triumph and has scored five more so far in this tournament, including his recent sensational brace against Poland. Hence, he has now already crossed the goal-scoring barriers of some of the legends in the game.

On that note, let's take a look at five legendary footballers with fewer goals than Kylian Mbappe in FIFA World Cup history.

#5 Robin van Persie- 8

Netherlands v Czech Republic - UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier

Robin van Persie, who is currently managing Feyenoord, was one of the most feared strikers across Europe not too long ago. The former attacker's goal-scoring instincts were second to none, and he displayed the same during his time at Arsenal & Manchester United.

His performances for the Dutch national side were equally important, albeit he may not have scored many important strikes at the FIFA World Cup for them. However, few will forget his contribution to helping the Netherlands reach the semi-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Van Persie started the tournament by scoring two incredible goals against Spain in the group stage, including a miraculous header from the edge of the box. He also scored against Australia and later against Brazil in the third-place match, thereby ensuring a bronze medal for his country.

In total, Van Persie has scored six times at the FIFA World Cup, with the striker also netting a goal each at the 2006 & 2010 tournaments. Unfortunately, Mbappe has already surpassed him, given his incredible goal-scoring form over the last two World Cups.

#4 Thierry Henry- 6

France v Italy - Group C Euro 2008

Olivier Giroud recently surpassed Thierry Henry as France's all-time top scorer but that is not the only record the French legend has lost in this tournament.

Mbappe, with his five goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has also become the second-highest French goal-scorer in the prestigious tournament. Henry, who scored three goals at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and won the trophy for Les Bleus, also scored thrice in France's road to the final in 2006.

However, this record has now been broken by Mbappe, who has nine strikes to his name and is only five goals away from Just Fontaine's record of 13. Regardless, Henry will be rather pleased if the young striker continues his goal-scoring record.

#3 Rivaldo- 8

Foot : World Cup 2002 / Preview

Rivaldo remains one of the most iconic players to ever don the Brazilian national jersey and the striker often turned up for his side at the World Cup.

The centre-forward scored thrice at the 1998 FIFA World Cup for Brazil after not being included in the squad for the 1994 tournament. However, his best performance for the national team came in 2002 when Brazil won the tournament as Rivaldo scored in each game, barring the semi-final & final.

In doing so, he scored eight goals at the World Cup, which does very little justice to his incredible displays for the The Selecao over 10 years. Regardless, Mbappe is already on the same path of greatness as Rivaldo and could certainly etch his name in World Cup folklore if he continues scoring goals at this rate.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo- 8

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only person on this list who could not be a part of it by the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese icon is arguably the best player of all time and his eight goals at the biggest international tournament in the sport is testament to the same. However, Ronaldo, who also became the first player to score in five different FIFA World Cups this year, has never scored a knockout goal in the tournament.

The Athletic @TheAthletic Kylian Mbappe already has as many or more World Cup goals as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — and he's only 23. Kylian Mbappe already has as many or more World Cup goals as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — and he's only 23. https://t.co/zRKMB5KOOi

Hence, his goals have been limited to the group stage, but he could change that this year if Portugal continues their fine form in the competition this year. However, for now, Mbappe is currently ahead of his footballing idol as far as the World Cup is concerned.

#1 Diego Maradona- 8

Diego Maradona of Argentina

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona is also often regarded as one of the best players of all time, if not the best.

Although his club career was noteworthy, Maradona's rise to fame came from his incredible performances for Argentina during the 1980s, including their 1986 World Cup triumph.

His solo goals, innate dribbling ability, and capability to take the game by the scruff of the neck were second to none. His iconic "hand of god" strike against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals will live long in the memories of Argentina fans.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



A new record for a match-worn sports jersey The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored The Hand of God and Goal of the Century has sold at auction for $9.28MA new record for a match-worn sports jersey The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored The Hand of God and Goal of the Century has sold at auction for $9.28M 😲 A new record for a match-worn sports jersey 💰 https://t.co/45MvsajFd6

Maradona scored eight goals at the World Cup, a number Mbappe has already surpassed despite being only 23.

