5 legendary footballers who got booed by their own fans

The last couple of years have magnified the importance of fans in football games, as the spectators function as the proverbial twelfth man. Sometimes, teams achieve greater success away from home, as they do not have to deal with the boos and jeers of their home fans.

A case in point was Manchester United in the 2020-21 Premier League season, as they accumulated 43 points away from home, but only 31 at Old Trafford. While fans' support can make a massive difference in the outcome of games, some fans have been notorious for booing their own players and team.

On that note, here's a look at five legendary players who got booed by their own fans.

#5 Neymar | PSG

Neymar was booed by PSG fans in 2019

Neymar shocked the footballing world when he made a move to Paris on a whopping €222 million transfer fee in 2017. That made him the most expensive player of all time.

However, in the summer of 2019, reports emerged that the Brazilian was unsettled at PSG, and was trying to force a move back to Barcelona. Neymar also missed the opening five games of the season, and it was no surprise that the PSG faithful were unhappy with their star player.

On his return to the first team against Strasbourg in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season, PSG fans booed the Brazilian forward on several occasions.

They booed and jeered when Neymar's name was read out in the starting lineup. They also did so when he touched the ball, shot wide, and pretty much at every opportunity to heckle him.

An acrobatic volley from Neymar in injury-time sealed all three points for PSG, but his winner received a mixed reaction of cheers and jeers.

However, PSG fans have surely warmed up to the Brazilian superstar in the past few years. Neymar played a key role in the Parisians reaching their first Champions League final in 2019-20.

#4 Gareth Bale | Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is criminally underrated by Real Madrid fans.

Gareth Bale is arguably the most underrated Real Madrid player of the 21st century. He has drawn the irk of Real Madrid fans on several occasions.

The Welshman's £90 million transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013 remains Real Madrid's most expensive transfer of all time, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo's. The now-32-year old formed a lethal attacking trio alongside Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, accumulating 16 trophies and 106 goals for Los Blancos.

Bale has scored some of the most key goals for Real Madrid in the last decade. That includes goals in two Champions League finals, and an astonishing solo effort against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa Del Rey title match.

For most other clubs, Bale would have been an undisputed legend, but Real Madrid fans can be notoriously difficult to please. The Welshman could never meet the exceptionally high standards at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite his exploits.

On this day in 2010, Gareth Bale destroyed Inter Milan in the Champions League 🔥(via @ChampionsLeague On this day in 2010, Gareth Bale destroyed Inter Milan in the Champions League 🔥 (via @ChampionsLeague)https://t.co/TyA7yavYgq

Following reports in the Spanish media that Bale was more interested in golf than playing for Madrid, the fans turned on him. He was regularly booed by large sections of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

However, Bale did not hold back, and took a dig at Real Madrid fans following an international game . He held up a flag that read 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'.

It's safe to say that the relationship between Bale and the Los Blancos faithful remains a fractured one.

