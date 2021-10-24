5 legendary footballers who are not backing Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or 2021 award

The Ballon d'Or 2021 award will be announced on November 29 in Paris. Last month, the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious award was announced by France Football.

Lionel Messi, the seven-time winner of the award and current holder, headlines the list alongside his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo has the most appearances in the Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlists. But many are questioning whether either of the two has a good shot at the glistening trophy this year.

B/R Football @brfootball The 2020 Ballon d'Or was canceled. Lewandowski was one of the favorites.His 2021 so far:50 goals

8 assists

3 trophies The 2020 Ballon d'Or was canceled. Lewandowski was one of the favorites.His 2021 so far:50 goals

8 assists

3 trophies https://t.co/oTdjzT4jKy

The cases for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or 2021

Lionel Messi lifted his first international trophy with Argentina this summer, and left Barcelona with a record-extending eighth Pichichi trophy. He was the best player in Copa America 2021, where he also won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards. He won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona in the 2020-21 campaign, and his international trophy could sway votes his way.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the top-scorer in yet another league last season, as he finished with 29 goals in the 2020-21 Serie A campaign. The two trophies he won with Juventus were domestic cups, so his claim for the Ballon d'Or award this year is not as strong as Messi's.

Messi has been backed by the likes of Gary Lineker and Luis Suarez to lift the award. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has the backing of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, there are quite a few icons of the game who will cast their vote for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award to someone not named Messi or Ronaldo.

On that note, here's a look at five legendary players who are not backing Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or 2021 award.

#5 Hristo Stoichkov - Robert Lewandowski

Hristo Stoichov was the Ballon d'Or winner in 1994.

Who better than a former winner of the Ballon d'Or award to share his two cents on the deserving candidate for this year's award? Former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichov, the 1994 winner of the award, does not believe that Messi or Ronaldo should lift the trophy this year.

The Bulgarian's pick for the award is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Not a lot of people will disagree with his opinion, given the exploits in front of goal for the Polish striker this year. Speaking with TMW earlier this month, Stoichkov said:

"Jorginho? He has a chance to win this year for what he did with Chelsea and the national team. But it doesn't depend on me, but on the journalists. I would vote for a player who has not done just one year, but 4-5 years at a high level. If he also won the Nations League and the World Cup I would give it to him. For me, however, (Robert) Lewandowski would deserve it."

#4 Rivaldo - Mohamed Salah

Rivaldo was a force of nature with Barcelona.

Another Ballon d'Or winner, Rivaldo, believes neither Messi nor Ronaldo are in contention to win the coveted award this year. The 1999 winner of the award has been very impressed by Mohamed Salah's displays this year. Rivaldo believes the Egyptian is one of the best players in the world at the moment.

Salah has been on fire this season. He has scored two incredible solo goals in the Premier League this season, and is already up to double digits across competitions.

Goal @goal Mohamed Salah's goal against Watford was 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 😍 Mohamed Salah's goal against Watford was 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 😍https://t.co/ShaJmewgS2

Rivaldo only had kind words for the Egyptian winger, explaining why Salah deserves the Ballon d'Or award this year, in his Betfair column:

“He's one of the best players in the world right now because his astonishing numbers in terms of goals and assists are obtained in the Premier League and Champions League, two of the most difficult competitions in the planet.

“When you are so good in demanding conditions, then of course you are a top player who deserves to be among the contenders for the Ballon d'Or this season.”

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav