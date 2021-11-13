5 legendary footballers who ruined their legacy

Elite footballers are revered by fans worldwide, and they become cultural icons in their countries. These footballers are idolised by young kids who want to be like them. That makes it all the more important for such elite players to set a good example for younger generations.

Every footballer wants to be remembered for their achievements and records on the pitch. However, actions off it can stain their on-field exploits. On that note, here is a look at the five legendary footballers who ruined their legacy.

#5 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney was recently embroiled in a cheating scandal.

Wayne Rooney is regarded by many as one of the most talented and gifted English footballers of the century. However, his stellar on-field achievements have often been overshadowed by his antics off it.

In 559 appearances for Manchester United, Rooney registered 253 goals and 146 assists. He also scored 53 goals and provided 21 assists in 120 appearances for the national team. However, Rooney, till date, remains one of the most polarising figures in English football. His most recent scandal came to light in July earlier this year.

The Manchester United legend was caught partying in a hotel with Snapchat models following a night out. Rooney was also embroiled in a sex scandal in 2004. Reports emerged that Rooney had paid for sexual intercourse with a sex worker. He reportedly gave her his autograph as a 'souvenir'.

A month later, another report emerged claiming that Rooney slept with another woman at a brothel. Rooney has also cheated on his wife, Coleen Rooney, while she was pregnant with Kai Rooney.

In the documentary titled "Rooney," the Manchester United legend said:

“What people don’t understand is, you’re 17 years of age … there’s going to be mistakes made. People still look at me in a different way. But it’s important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I’ve done. Football is, and will be, part of my life until the day I die … whether I like it or not.”

#4 Michael Owen

Michael Owen (right) is now a pundit.

Michael Owen is the last Englishman to have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or accolade. But he tarnished his legacy by representing arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 41-year old joined Liverpool's youth set-up when he was just 17. Owen rose through the ranks to establish himself as one of the first names in Liverpool's team sheet. He enjoyed a memorable 2000-01 campaign with his boyhood club, scoring 24 goals and providing eight assists across competitions. He would go on to win the Ballon d'Or award in 2001 before parting ways with Liverpool three years later.

While most Liverpool fans forgave Owen for making the move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2004, his legacy was tarnished in 2009. That's because that summer Owen joined forces with Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United.

The Englishman would go on to spend three seasons at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League title in 2010-11.

