5 legendary footballers who scored fewer goals than Kylian Mbappe in Champions League history

Kylian Mbappe burst onto the scene as a teenager at Monaco, impressing in the Champions League as well as Ligue 1. Due to his incredible performances that led Monaco to the league title and the quarter-finals of the Champions League, PSG were quick to snap him up.

Despite winning every possible domestic honor at PSG, the Champions League has eluded Kylian Mbappe. He came very close to winning it in 2020 as PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich in the final.

Although he has yet to win the Champions League trophy, Kylian Mbappe has a magnificent goals tally in the elite competition.

Kylian Mbappe made Champions League history with his brace against Club Brugge

In fact, at 22 years and 352 days, he is the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals, beating Lionel Messi. However, when Kylian Mbappe scored his 31st Champions League goal, he broke more than the legendary Lionel Messi's record.

At less than 23 years of age, he has now scored more Champions League goals than some of the biggest legends in the game.

Let's take a look at five of the biggest footballers who have fewer Champions League goals than Kylian Mbappe:

Note: Goals scored during Champions League qualifiers are not considered on this list

#5 Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o is one of the biggest names to have graced the game. The Cameroonian has 30 Champions League goals from 78 games, which is one less than Kylian Mbappe's numbers.

The two even have similarities like accurate finishing and skillful dribbling. Eto'o was good on the ground and aerially and was a versatile footballer who could even play as a make-shift winger and playmaker when required.

Throughout his playing career, Eto'o has represented some of the biggest clubs in world football. He started at Real Madrid but couldn't break into the first-team at the Bernabeu.

His first signs of promise came at Mallorca, and Barcelona seized the opportunity to bring the forward to the Camp Nou. Notably, Eto'o won the treble with Barcelona before joining Inter, where he repeated the same feat the following year.

He even had a spell at Premier League giants Chelsea. Eto'o has won plenty of trophies throughout his time at different clubs.

#4 Wayne Rooney

Manchester United have had several world-class attacking options within their ranks over the years. But few can come close to record-scorer Wayne Rooney's legendary status at Old Trafford.

The Englishman was part of a terrific trio with Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez. Rooney, like Eto'o, scored 30 goals in the Champions League, one less than Kylian Mbappe's tally.

The former Manchester United captain was not only sublime in front of goal, but he was also aerially brilliant and known for his work-rate and creativity.

Rooney was first spotted during his Everton days and made a move as an expensive teenager to Manchester United. He justified his price-tag immediately and became one of the most important members of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United team.

Rooney has won numerous laurels for both himself and the club throughout his golden career, including the Champions League.

