This new decade will bear witness to the passing of the baton from the old generation to a new one, as some of the modern greats are set to hang up their boots. While all sports fans would love to see Messi and Ronaldo weave their magic on the football pitch for as long as possible, it’s a matter of time before the duo and some of their elite compatriots wind down their careers.

Names such as Messi, Ronaldo, Buffon, Chiellini, and Zlatan, to name a few, resonate with football fans all over, especially for the 90s kids who’ve grown up watching and loving the game because of these modern greats. While some of these legends are nearing the end at a few of the biggest clubs in world football, some are quietly stepping away from the limelight.

Today, let’s take a look at:

5 legendary footballers who are winding down their careers away from the spotlight

#5 Dani Alves | São Paulo FC

Sao Paulo v Lanus - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2020

Dani Alves has been a modern great in world football, winning 41 titles in his illustrious career - including 3 Champions League titles, 6 La Liga’s, 5 Copa Del Rey trophies, 2 Ligue 1, and a Serie A title, among many others.

Operating as a fullback for a major chunk of his 18-year professional career, Alves has been involved in 224 goals (58 goals, 166 assists) from 807 appearances. The Brazilian has represented some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Barcelona, Juventus, and PSG, to name a few. However, Alves decided to step away from the spotlight and spend his last few days in football back home in Sao Paulo.

#Stats 📊 : Les joueurs les plus titrés de l’histoire du football



1️⃣ Dani Alves 🇧🇷 : 40 🏆

2️⃣ Iniesta 🇪🇸 : 37 🏆

➖ Maxwell 🇧🇷 : 37 🏆

4️⃣ Messi 🇦🇷 : 35 🏆

➖ Piqué 🇪🇸 : 35 🏆

➖ Giggs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 : 35 🏆

7️⃣ Baia 🇵🇹 : 34 🏆

8️⃣ C.Ronaldo 🇵🇹 : 33 🏆 pic.twitter.com/m1CAcEC4US — MEDIA SPORT INFO (@Mediasportinfo) March 29, 2021

Advertisement

Alves is now heading into his third season at the club and plays a crucial role at the heart of Sao Paulo’s midfield. The 37-year old has made 78 appearances at the club, scoring 8 goals and notching up 11 assists. The Brazilian will be remembered as one of the earliest proponents of the attacking fullback role.

#4 Carlos Tevez | Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors v Santos - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020

The Argentine was one of the most lethal strikers for over a decade - a time during which he represented both sides of Manchester. He became a controversial figure among Manchester United fans when he left Old Trafford to make the cross-town journey to the Etihad. Whatever opinion one might have of that move, Tevez has acquired the status of a modern great.

Advertisement

Tevez formed a deadly trio with Ronaldo and Rooney in front of goal, and played a huge role in United’s dominance of the late 2000’s era. Making 99 appearances for the club, Tevez was involved in 48 goals, winning 7 titles in his two years. This included a Champions League title and two Premier League trophies. He added another PL winners medal during his time at Manchester City.

Carlos Tevez has a new look 😁 👀



(📸 @BocaJrsOficial) pic.twitter.com/4zYrOUDJsB — Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) April 9, 2021

Tevez’s last outing in one of Europe’s top leagues was at the Serie A, with Juventus, in the 2014-15 season. He left for Boca Juniors in the second half of that season, and has since traveled east to Shanghai Shenhua, before moving back once again to where it all began - La Bombonera. The Argentine has 48 goals and 22 assists across the last 5 years at Boca Juniors.

1 / 2 NEXT