5 legends backing Jorginho for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Jorginho is one of the primary contenders for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. The Italian is one of the most underrated players in the game and often plays key roles for club and country.

The 29-year-old was crucial to Chelsea's UEFA Champions League triumph earlier this year. As if that wasn't enough, Jorginho also starred in Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 campaign later in the summer. That made him one of a handful of players to win both competitions in the same year.

Unlike most of the other 2021 Ballon d'Or contenders, Jorginho is not often in the limelight, as he does the 'dirty' work on the field. It goes without saying that the Italian is also the designated penalty taker for both club and country.

Considering his exploits this year, Jorginho has been tipped by many to win this year's Ballon d'Or award, ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

GOAL @goal Jorginho to beat Messi and Ronaldo to the Ballon d'Or?



He's got a point 🏆🏆 Jorginho to beat Messi and Ronaldo to the Ballon d'Or?He's got a point 🏆🏆 https://t.co/59tdKLn6Wd

On that note, here's a look at five legends who are backing Jorginho to win this year's Ballon d'Or award:

#5 Fernando Morientes (former Spain and Real Madrid striker)

Fernando Morientes was a top striker for club and country.

The Ballon d'Or award, especially in recent years, has mostly favored attackers. The only midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or in the last decade was Luka Modric in 2018. However, Fernando Morientes, one of the top strikers for club and country during his playing days, wants to move away from that trend once again this year.

Morientes reckons that players in parts of the field apart from attack are equally important. The Real Madrid legend feels that, considering Jorginho's exploits in the Champions League and Euros this year, he deserves the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. Morientes said:

“Each one of us has our preferences. I think they will give it to a striker, I’m sure. I could say the ones everyone would vote for right now. But there’s a player that did an amazing season, and that’s Jorginho.”

He went on to add:

“I’m a Real Madrid supporter, but I would give it to Jorginho. We always look at the same players, the ones that scores goals. Players from other positions are excluded from the Ballon d’Or but these players are also very important.”

It remains to be seen if voters will think likewise when the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner is announced on Monday.

#4 Marcelo Lippi (Italy's 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning manager)

Marcelo Lippi led Italy to FIFA World Cup 2006 glory.

Marcelo Lippi etched his name in Italian folklore when he led the Azzurri to an unexpected triumph at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. The legendary Italian manager has tipped his younger compatriot Jorginho to win this year's Ballon d'Or award, saying:

“Despite the mistake from the penalty spot yesterday (Italy vs Switzerland), I would give it (Ballon d’Or 2021) to Jorginho. He has won everything and when one wins everything, it’s right that he gets this recognition. There are great champions who have won little or nothing, then champions who have won everything, and must be rewarded.”

Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK The 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 in waiting? 🏆



Marcello Lippi would love to see Chelsea and Italian midfielder Jorginho crowned the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or 🇮🇹 The 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 in waiting? 🏆Marcello Lippi would love to see Chelsea and Italian midfielder Jorginho crowned the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or 🇮🇹

Jorginho has indeed played his part in two big titles this year and would be a deserving winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra