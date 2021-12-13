5 legends Bayern Munich failed to replace

Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the strongest and the most successful team in Bundesliga. The Bavarians have been ruling the German league since the beginning of time. Bayern Munich have won the most number of Bundesliga titles (31). That is 22 titles more than the second-placed FC Nürnberg.

Bayern's success is the result of multiple elements. The club has always had the best of the coaching staff and players from Germany, if not Europe. The best players from the Bundesliga joining Bayern Munich have now become a tradition within the German league.

Over the course of years, Bayern Munich have recruited the best players within the domestic league. The same can be labeled as a smart strategy to eliminate competition. However, it also works in the favor of the players as they cannot ask for a better club to establish their careers.

Bayern Munich have housed some of the best players in the world. In this article, let's take a look at:

#5 Toni Kroos (2007-2014)

Toni Kroos joined Bayern Munich's youth setup in 2006

Dubbed 'The Sniper' and the 'Waiter', Toni Kroos is revered as one of the most talented playmakers in the history of the sport. Apart from his pinpoint accurate passes, Kroos is also known for his lethal long-rangers.

Toni Kroos joined Bayern Munich's youth setup in 2006. The Greifwald-native earned promotion soon enough and cemented his place at the heart of midfield. Over the course of years, Kroos became an integral part of Bayern Munich's midfield unit and thrived under each manager.

His fame got him under the scope of Real Madrid scouts. After securing La Decima, Los Blancos made a swap deal that included Xabi Alonso going the other way. Even though Real Madrid could successfully fill Alonso's void with Kroos, the same can't be said about Bayern Munich.

The German champs are still on the hunt for another Toni Kroos.

#4 Owen Hargreaves (2000-2007)

Hargreaves is one of only two English players to have won the UCL with a non-English club

It is not a common phenomenon for English players to leave their mark outside the Premier League. However, the former Bayern Munich midfielder is one of the few to have achieved that feat.

Hargreaves is one of only two English players to have won the UEFA Champions League with a non-English club. He played a pivotal role in his first season itself to help the Bavarians secure their Champions League and Bundesliga titles.

A box-to-box midfielder, Owen Hargreaves' creativity and selfless play is missed within the legions of Bayern Munich even today.

