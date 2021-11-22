5 legends who slammed the Ballon d'Or over the years

The Ballon d'Or is acknowledged to be the most prestigious individual award in world football. However, its widespread popularity is a relatively recent development, and the award has seen its fair share of controversy in the past.

Contrary to popular belief, the Ballon d'Or wasn't always considered world football's most important individual award. Apart from a brief period between 2010 and 2015, football's international governing body (FIFA) has awarded its own World Player of the Year award since 1991.

Since its inception in 1956, the Ballon d'Or has been awarded by the France Football magazine. While the FIFA World Player of the Year, now known as 'The Best' award, is chosen through a vote of coaches and players, the Ballon d'Or voters are journalists.

When did the Ballon d'Or become popular?

Until 1995, the Ballon d'Or award was restricted to players from European leagues. The award only opened up to global players in 2007. In 2010, FIFA and France Football magazine agreed to merge both awards and present the FIFA Ballon d'Or. This partnership lasted till 2016, and is the period when the Ballon d'Or gained worldwide popularity.

The award has led to intense debate in the football community in recent years, but the Ballon d'Or has been generating controversy since the 90s. Many legends of the game have slammed the award for ignoring keepers, defenders and midfielders in favour of strikers and goalscorers.

The Ballon d'Or is also increasingly criticised for prioritising team brilliance and trophies over individual performances. On that note, here are five football legends who have spoken against the award over the years:

#5 Johan Cryuff

Johan Cruyff criticised the Ballon d'Or despite winning it three times.

Dutch and Barcelona legend Johan Cryuff is one of the greatest players in history. The late midfielder won three Ballon d'Or awards (1971,1973,1974) in the space of four years.

Despite being a winner himself, Cryuff slammed the Ballon d'Or in 2014 after Cristiano Ronaldo won it for a second consecutive year.

"At the highest level, it's all about the combination of individual quality and achievements. From that point of view, it's absurd that for the second year in a row a player has been given the award who did not both play excellent and win the most trophies. Let this be clear, I cannot take this Fifa award seriously anymore," he wrote.

"Personally, I'm not in the least bit interested in the Ballon d'Or. It's a media circus. Everybody votes for their own man. Things should make sense in making one decision or another. It isn't like that now. Therefore, we have to accept it for what it is, and then just do whatever we want", said Cruyff.

While Cryuff did not deny Ronaldo's excellence, he claimed Toni Kroos would have been a more deserving winner after his exploits with Bayern Munich and Germany.

#4 Philipp Lahm

Germany coach Joachim Low (left) and star player Philipp Lahm (right) at the 2014 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

After Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014, it was Lionel Messi's win in 2016 that came under the scanner. German legend Philipp Lahm criticised the Ballon d'Or, labelling it a 'popularity contest for strikers' and the world's 'most visible players'.

Lahm also pointed out that Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro's win in 2006 remained the only time a true defender had won the Ballon d'Or award in its history.

"I believe that when Fifa hands out an award, it should not be a marketing prize that solely honours the protagonists of a media-crazy sport. Maybe there shouldn't be an individual award in a team sport but (in addition to the world XI) four single awards for best goalkeeper, best defender, best midfielder and best striker instead," he wrote for Goal.

