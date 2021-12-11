5 legends who think Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer in history

If anyone has set the bar at an untouchable level for two decades, it is Cristiano Ronaldo. The star began his journey with Sporting, moved to Manchester United, joined Real Madrid, and plied his trade in Italy with Juventus. He has now returned to Old Trafford. More notably, though, is the way Ronaldo has broken records in nearly every club he has played for.

He became the first player to win the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the same year while at Manchester United. While with Los Galacticos, he became the quickest player to score 50, 100, and even 250 goals in La Liga history. At Juventus, he scored a brilliant 37 goals during his second season, a new Bianconeri record. Now he's back at Manchester United, where the clinical maestro recently scored his 800th career goal for club and country.

While he is regarded by some as the best player in football history, Cristiano Ronaldo has had an epic rivalry with Lionel Messi over the last decade or so. Although Messi has garnered seven Ballon d'Or awards, Ronaldo's five is an impressive number surpassed only by the Argentine magician.

Legends have struggled to compare the two world-class stars. While some have picked Messi as their greatest ever, here are five who have picked Cristiano Ronaldo:

#5 Carlo Ancelotti | managed Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has always scored goals, but Carlo Ancelotti is highly credited for pushing the stakes even higher for the maestro. The Italian manager placed Ronaldo at center-forward, which led to an astonishing 48 La Liga goals for the star in 2014-15.

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo should always WIN the Ballon d'Or. He is the best I've managed and seen."

Ancelotti has only had words of praise for his former player, calling Ronaldo the best he has ever seen, saying:

"I’ve seen Ronaldo play a lot of times, of course, but when you’re up close every day, his technical skills are unbelievable. He’s the best I’ve ever seen. He’s scored in every game in this period — 25 goals in 18 games — and he can score more.”

#4 Harry Redknapp | legendary English manager

Although Harry Redknapp never got the opportunity to manage Cristiano Ronaldo, the famous manager watched the star's rise to greatness at Manchester United.

"As a former manager, I would be only too pleased to have my star player on the touchline, shouting encouragement to the rest of the team, having been substituted.

"As a former manager, I would be only too pleased to have my star player on the touchline, shouting encouragement to the rest of the team, having been substituted.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will benefit from Ronaldo's winning drive."

When asked who he would pick over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Redknapp wasted no time in his praise for the 'incredible' Portuguese legend. He said:

"I’m Ronaldo over Messi. I love both of them, but I’m Ronaldo. There’s him, (Diego) Maradona, Pele; George Best was a genius. I’m a big fan of George Best, but you look at Ronaldo, he’s done it on the world stage; he’s won everything; he’s just incredible.”

