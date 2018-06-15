Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 legends who might be playing their last World Cup

Will Ronaldo be able to retire with a World Cup trophy in his hands?

Prathik R
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 12:18 IST
1.53K

UEFA Euro 2016 round of 16 - 'Italy v Spain'
UEFA Euro 2016 round of 16 - 'Italy v Spain'

Representing one's country in the World Cup is the pinnacle for every footballer. Many players have had the honour of donning their nation's colours for more than just a single edition of the competition. The likes of Antonio Carbajal and Lothar Matthaus took part in 5 World Cups, for Mexico and Germany respectively.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia too will not be the first for many players. The likes of Mesut Ozil, Neymar and Sergio Ramos have all featured in previous tournaments and are likely to be a part of the next edition as well. However, some players may not have that privilege and Russia 2018 could be the final time they get to showcase their talents on such a huge stage.

Also read: 2018 World Cup: 8 Oldest Footballers set to take part in the competition

On that note, here are five legends of the game who will be playing their final World Cup:

#5 Andres Iniesta

Iniesta called time on his Barcelona career at the end of this past season after spending 23 illustrious years at the club. Iniesta has also been a part of the Spanish national team since 2006, making 126 appearances and scoring 13 goals.

Iniesta played a major role in Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph, scoring the winner in the final against the Netherlands to give La Furia Roja their only World Cup trophy till date.

Iniesta has been a part of the side for three World Cups and the upcoming edition in Russia will surely be his final one. The Spanish midfielder is already 34 years of age and now that he has signed with Japanese club Vissel Kobe, there is simply no way he will be playing at a high enough level in 2022 to make the Spanish squad considering the talent coming through the ranks.

Contact Us Advertise with Us