Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

2018 World Cup: 8 Oldest Footballers set to take part in the competition

Age is just a number for these players.

Harsh Biyani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 19:16 IST
2.75K

Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Meet some of the oldest players who are set to play in Russia this summer

The most awaited footballing event is just days away from commencing. While the whole world would be looking out for youngsters like Gabriel Jesus, Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala etc, and their spectacular performances to light up the stage, there are other players you should also keep an out for.

This World Cup will feature some of the oldest players to play in the tournament. Do not make the mistake of writing them off yet as their experience could be the turning point for most of the clubs this summer.

The song "Strong Will Continue" perfectly sums up this article.

P.S. This list consists of players who will play in Russia. There are other players who are doubtful to feature and are hence not mentioned in the list.

#8 Willy Caballero (36) - Argentina

Argentina Training Session
Romero's injury - A blessing in disguise for Willy

Manchester United's number 2 and Argentina's number 1, Sergio Romero has picked up an injury and it mostly seems that he would miss the ticket to Russia this year.

That being said, it seems more and more likely that Chelsea's number 2, Caballero is set to be in the starting 11, who has only played twice for Argentina. He might have never been regarded as a world class keeper, but has shown time and again that he can be a counted upon.

A decent shot-stopper and very good in penalties, Argentina could benefit from him.

Page 1 of 8 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Portugal Football Tim Cahill Willy Caballero FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews Football Top 5/Top 10
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 relatively unheard-of young stars...
RELATED STORY
All time greatest XI to have never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 bizarre pre-game superstitions practised by footballers
RELATED STORY
#NoMatterWhat - 5 attacking players who changed the way...
RELATED STORY
10 legends who have never won a major international trophy
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
10 historic football moments that video technology...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018