2018 World Cup: 8 Oldest Footballers set to take part in the competition

Age is just a number for these players.

Harsh Biyani ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 19:16 IST

Meet some of the oldest players who are set to play in Russia this summer

The most awaited footballing event is just days away from commencing. While the whole world would be looking out for youngsters like Gabriel Jesus, Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala etc, and their spectacular performances to light up the stage, there are other players you should also keep an out for.

This World Cup will feature some of the oldest players to play in the tournament. Do not make the mistake of writing them off yet as their experience could be the turning point for most of the clubs this summer.

The song "Strong Will Continue" perfectly sums up this article.

P.S. This list consists of players who will play in Russia. There are other players who are doubtful to feature and are hence not mentioned in the list.

#8 Willy Caballero (36) - Argentina

Romero's injury - A blessing in disguise for Willy

Manchester United's number 2 and Argentina's number 1, Sergio Romero has picked up an injury and it mostly seems that he would miss the ticket to Russia this year.

That being said, it seems more and more likely that Chelsea's number 2, Caballero is set to be in the starting 11, who has only played twice for Argentina. He might have never been regarded as a world class keeper, but has shown time and again that he can be a counted upon.

A decent shot-stopper and very good in penalties, Argentina could benefit from him.