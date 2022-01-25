5 Ligue 1 players who have surprisingly scored more goals than Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s transfer to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer was met with mixed reactions. While Barcelona fans were pained to see their messiah in another jersey, neutral fans were unsure what to make of it. Everyone knows the ability the Argentine possesses, but could he do it in another league?

The PSG number 30’s record in Ligue 1 has been far from impressive. Messi has scored just one goal in the French top flight in 12 appearances. His PSG teammates Thilo Kehrer, Danilo Pereira and Julian Draxler have all scored more goals than him.

Plenty of players have outscored Lionel Messi in Ligue 1 this season

Over 100 players have scored two or more goals in the ongoing Ligue 1 campaign. However, one of the greatest players of all time has just one goal to his credit. Although his form in the Champions League has been splendid - five goals in as many hames - Messi has flattered to deceive in Ligue 1.

Av @aviv_lavi Matteo Guendouzi has more Ligue 1 goals (2) this season than Lionel Messi (1). Matteo Guendouzi has more Ligue 1 goals (2) this season than Lionel Messi (1). https://t.co/JMsEoKLwE2

There are plenty of relatively lesser-known players who have netted more times than Messi this season. On that note, here’s a look at five players who have surprisingly scored more Ligue 1 goals this season than the former Barcelona star.

#5 Hugo Ekitike - 8

Hugo Ekitike is looking to replicate Lionel Messi’s teammate Kylian Mbappe’s exploits.

Hugo Ekitike has scored eight goals and provided one assist this season. The Stade Reims striker is having a breakthrough campaign that has seen his market value go up from €600K to €6 million. The 19-year-old is one of the brightest French attacking talents at the moment.

Ekitike was particularly impressive in November and December. The teenager scored five goals in the span of eight games. He came off the bench to score two clutch late goals against Ligue 1 giants Lyon and Marseille.

Get French Football News @GFFN 1. Hugo Ekitike - the 19-year-old’s underlying productivity numbers so far in Ligue 1 this season in move construction are phenomenal, the extent of his completeness as a teenager frightening. The Reims attacker, fitness-willing, is going to go from strength to strength in 2022. 1. Hugo Ekitike - the 19-year-old’s underlying productivity numbers so far in Ligue 1 this season in move construction are phenomenal, the extent of his completeness as a teenager frightening. The Reims attacker, fitness-willing, is going to go from strength to strength in 2022.

The left-footed forward can play as striker or left winger. The Frenchman has been central to Reims’ fortunes this term. He is by far the top scorer at the club this season, with no other teammate scoring more than two goals.

#4 Hwang Ui-jo - 9

Hwang Ui-jo has scored nine goals already, eight more than Lionel Messi.

Hwang Ui-jo has scored nine Ligue 1 goals this season. Unlike Ekitike, Ui-jo is a more established and experienced player, having won the Asian Games with South Korea. He has scored 27 league goals during the last three Ligue 1 campaigns.

The 29-year-old has scored 14 goals in 40 games at international level. After spending most of his career in the South Korean and Japanese leagues, Ui-jo joined Bordeaux for €2 million in 2019. Considering his goal record, he has been an astute signing.

FC Girondins de Bordeaux @girondins Pour Hwang Ui-Jo marquer de l'intérieur de la surface c'est surfait, surtout quand c'est pour inscrire son triplé Pour Hwang Ui-Jo marquer de l'intérieur de la surface c'est surfait, surtout quand c'est pour inscrire son triplé ⚽⚽⚽ 🇰🇷 https://t.co/1VgojZuYkO

The South Korean international’s goals have been extremely crucial for Bordeaux. They have lost just one match in which Ui-jo has scored. He recently scored a sensational hat-trick in their 4-3 win over RC Strasbourg.

