5 contenders for Premier League's Golden Boot award for 2018/19 season

The battle to replace Mo Salah would be fierce

The Premier League resumes next week Friday for the 2018/2019 season and fireworks are expected. Last season, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City swept aside all in its path and broke all sorts of records (first team to 100 points, the highest number of wins in a single season and so on).

This season promises to be even more fantastic given the moves being made by the teams in the league. Liverpool has been Europe's biggest spenders with £170m worth of talent already through the door. Sarri-ball has taken over at Stamford Bridge and it promises to be a wild ride. The post-Arsene Wenger era begins at Arsenal and so many other sub-plots.

The battle for the Golden Boot will also be one of the main issues to talk about this season as well. After Mo Salah's barnstorming goal run last season (which came out of nowhere), the battle to become England's goleador will be a fascinating one.

Here is a look at 5 of the leading candidates for the boot next season:

#5 Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)

Morata looks to be on a mission this season

After an exasperating first season as the main man at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard will be raring to go this season. Morata had started last season like a house on fire with 5 goals in his first few games. However, his season tapered off badly and he never hit those heights again.

He seems set for a new lease of life under Maurizio Sarri and will be the direct beneficiary of the new attacking thrust of the team. Under the new coach's philosophy, Morata is expected to be the arrowhead of a fast-paced, always moving attacking line up. This means the Spaniard will get more chances than he did in Antonio Comte's favoured 3-4-3 formation.

With his pace across short distances, dribbling, and aerial ability, Morata should thrive as the arrowhead of Sarri's new look Blues team. If Eden Hazard, Pedro, and Willian are able to successfully interpret the style that worked so well for Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens at Napoli, the former Real Madrid man should be in the running for the Golden Boot come season's end.

