Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 contenders for Premier League's Golden Boot award for 2018/19 season

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.30K   //    04 Aug 2018, 16:55 IST

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
The battle to replace Mo Salah would be fierce

The Premier League resumes next week Friday for the 2018/2019 season and fireworks are expected. Last season, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City swept aside all in its path and broke all sorts of records (first team to 100 points, the highest number of wins in a single season and so on).

This season promises to be even more fantastic given the moves being made by the teams in the league. Liverpool has been Europe's biggest spenders with £170m worth of talent already through the door. Sarri-ball has taken over at Stamford Bridge and it promises to be a wild ride. The post-Arsene Wenger era begins at Arsenal and so many other sub-plots.

The battle for the Golden Boot will also be one of the main issues to talk about this season as well. After Mo Salah's barnstorming goal run last season (which came out of nowhere), the battle to become England's goleador will be a fascinating one.

Here is a look at 5 of the leading candidates for the boot next season:

#5 Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory
Morata looks to be on a mission this season

After an exasperating first season as the main man at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard will be raring to go this season. Morata had started last season like a house on fire with 5 goals in his first few games. However, his season tapered off badly and he never hit those heights again.

He seems set for a new lease of life under Maurizio Sarri and will be the direct beneficiary of the new attacking thrust of the team. Under the new coach's philosophy, Morata is expected to be the arrowhead of a fast-paced, always moving attacking line up. This means the Spaniard will get more chances than he did in Antonio Comte's favoured 3-4-3 formation.

With his pace across short distances, dribbling, and aerial ability, Morata should thrive as the arrowhead of Sarri's new look Blues team. If Eden Hazard, Pedro, and Willian are able to successfully interpret the style that worked so well for Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens at Napoli, the former Real Madrid man should be in the running for the Golden Boot come season's end.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Sergio Aguero Pep Guardiola Maurizio Sarri
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
Premier League 2018-19: Contenders for the Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
7 EPL Golden Boot Winners that Salah has Surpassed this...
RELATED STORY
Transfer Deadline Day: When Does the Transfer Window...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 best Premier League debut seasons of all time
RELATED STORY
5 players who were sold for ridiculously cheap fees
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Best XI with Only One Player per Team...
RELATED STORY
The best Premier League XI with 11 different nationalities 
RELATED STORY
5 Tall Footballers Who Played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
6 Signings the Premier League top-6 teams should make
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us