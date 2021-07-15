5 Lionel Messi international records Cristiano Ronaldo will struggle to break

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have gone neck-to-neck in terms of records at both international and club level for a decade and a half. Detractors have used Messi's lack of a major international trophy as a reason not to grant him GOAT status.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boots at Copa America 2021 and Euro 2020 respectively

But Lionel Messi has put an end to that by winning the Copa America 2021 with Argentina. He was easily the best player in the tournament. He won both the Golden Boot (top scorer) and Golden Ball (best player) in the recently concluded continental competition.

His eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo also secured the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 despite Portugal crashing out as early as the Round of 16.

Messi had made it to the finals of the Copa America thrice prior to this but lost all of them. He also guided Argentina to the World Cup final in 2014 but they fell to Germany in the final. The Barcelona man has also broken several incredible individual records along the way as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Lionel Messi international records that Cristiano Ronaldo will struggle to break.

#5 Only player to provide at least one assist in 4 different World Cup tournaments

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Lionel Messi holds the incredible record for being the only player to have assisted at leastonea goal in four different World Cup tournaments. In the 2006 edition, he scored one goal and provided one assist. In the 2010 FIFA World Cup, he provided one assist but he failed to score.

In the 2014 World Cup, where Argentina reached the final, Messi had four goals and one assist to his name. Messi scored a goal and provided two assists in the 2018 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo has assisted a goal each at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.

So this is a Lionel Messi record that is impossible to break for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi All World Cup Goals :

Games -19

Goals - 6

Assists -5

Gives an assist every

324m 48s

Participates in goal every

147m 38s

Motms -6



Individual Awards :

World Cup Golden Ball - 2014

MVP Copa América -2015



The Greatest.🐐 pic.twitter.com/KaTPWL1Fzj — Shazal Khan (@ShazalKhan143) June 20, 2019

#4 Most man of the match awards at a single international continental tournament - 4

Argentina v Chile: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

Lionel Messi has carried this Argentina team on his back several times in the past. He has and continues to give his best on the international stage despite all the criticism meted out to him.

Messi won a whopping four man-of-the-match awards in the recently concluded Copa America 2021. He had won four at the Copa America 2015 as well.

This goes to show that Lionel Messi has truly stepped up and delivered when it has mattered for La Albiceleste. With the Copa America 2021 likely to be the last time we saw Messi in the continental competition, the pressure to deliver was immense. He did it in commendable fashion.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won two man-of-the-match awards at the 2012 and 2016 Euros.

Messi holds the record for Most Man of the match awards in Copa America History (10) 🐐. pic.twitter.com/pD6ZmiJTe0 — EverythingMessi™ (@EverythingLM10) May 29, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith