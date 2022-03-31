5 Liverpool players who could fill in for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the upcoming matches

Liverpool find themselves in a fix as Trent Alexander-Arnold is potentially ruled out of the upcoming matches with a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old has been one of Liverpool's standout performers this season.

In 35 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season, Alexander-Arnold has scored three goals and provided 17 assists. As such, Liverpool entering the most important phase of their season without the right-back will cause worry lines to run over Jurgen Klopp's face.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to return against Manchester City

Bobby Diazzler @BobbyDiazzler Trent Alexander Arnold - We Come Running Trent Alexander Arnold - We Come Running https://t.co/u8hsCprmVe

After the two upcoming games against Watford and Benfica in the Premier League and Champions League respectively, Liverpool will take on Manchester City. The two sides will lock horns at the Etihad on the 10th of March in a potential Premier League title decider.

But they can't afford to slip up before that either. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could step in for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the upcoming matches.

#5 Conor Bradley

Norwich City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Third Round

18-year-old right-back Conor Bradley could get his Premier League debut in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The talented teenager made his first appearance for the senior side in September 2021 in a Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City.

He also came on as a substitute for Liverpool in the away game (group stage) against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. But you get the feeling Bradley is too green to be thrown straight into the deep end.

He is a natural right-back but introducing him in place of Alexander-Arnold, the creative hub of the team, will be nothing short of a baptism by fire.

#4 Jordan Henderson

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has played at right-back before. He has also done a decent job there. If Liverpool are looking to plug a leak down their right side, then playing Henderson there wouldn't be such a bad idea.

After all, like Alexander-Arnold, Henderson is a very good passer of the ball. While he won't be as flamboyant as the young right-back with the ball in wide areas, Hendo is almost certain to provide a certain amount of thrust down the right side.

But one thing they have to factor in is that without Henderson, the Liverpool midfield loses balance. Klopp's side need the Englishman's tenacity and excellent game-reading ability at the heart of midfield.

Liverpool's midfield is all about efficiency and Henderson is indispensable in that sense.

#3 Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool v Cardiff City: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Kostas Tsimikas has done a pretty good job for Liverpool this term. He has slotted in at left-back several times this season and has proven to be a worthy deputy to Andy Robertson. The 25-year-old has provided four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders so far this season.

Tsimikas has been in good form and is a full-back by profession. The Greek international is renowned for his crossing, dribbling and tackling abilities. However, he is left-footed and his preferred position is at left-back.

As such, deploying him at right-back will reduce the dynamism of Liverpool's game. Tsimikas will also need to be conscious of his positioning throughout the game as full-backs can struggle when they're asked to switch flanks.

#2 Joe Gomez

Liverpool v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Joe Gomez was one of Liverpool's first-choice centre-backs up until he sustained a tendon injury in the first half of the 2020-21 season. Gomez has struggled for game time this season with Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate rising above him in the pecking order.

The 24-year-old has started just seven games across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

Gomez is a very solid option in a defensive sense and has experience playing at right-back before. He also has excellent recovery pace and he can help shore up Liverpool's right side. However, Gomez's attacking prowess is quite suspect and he can't offer much attacking inspiration down the right flank for Liverpool.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Joe Gomez is likely to retain his place until Trent Alexander-Arnold returns. NEW: Joe Gomez is likely to retain his place until Trent Alexander-Arnold returns. #awlive [the athletic] 🚨 NEW: Joe Gomez is likely to retain his place until Trent Alexander-Arnold returns. #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/OylF8JDQYB

#1 James Milner

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

In the past, Liverpool have consistently relied on James Milner to fill in on either flank whenever the need arose. Milner, the workhorse that he is, has always put in a shift and has been happy to help out.

The 36-year-old is a very reliable footballer who has always stepped up to the task at hand. Having played as a full-back extensively in his career, Milner's crossing ability is pretty commendable. However, at 36-years-old, the Englishman is not as effective as he used to be.

While he is still one of Liverpool's best options to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Milner's lack of pace could prove to be a problem for them.

