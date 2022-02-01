5 Liverpool players who have underperformed this season (2021-22)

Liverpool have had a mixed first half of the Premier League season.

The Reds currently sit second in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of defending champions Manchester City, though they have a game in hand.

It's fair to say that Liverpool are exactly where they deserve to be. A few draws and a couple of unexpected losses to West Ham and Leicester City have led to them falling behind the league leaders.

With just over half the season complete, the club will be looking to pull up their socks to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been two of the standout players for the team this season. However, some others have not performed to expectation.

Let's take a look at five Liverpool players who have underperformed this season.

#5. James Milner

James Milner has been average this season.

The 36-year-old has been with the club since 2015 and has been one of the Reds' most dependable players over the years. An extremely versatile player, Milner has slotted in at several positions across the field during his career.

Milner is currently being used in rotation with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. He has often looked off the pace this season that has led to him losing his starting spot.

Milner is not as adept defensively as Fabinho and does not have the passing range that Henderson possesses. Fans suspect his age has finally caught up with him, as Milner seems to be out of his depth in the Premier League this season.

#4. Joel Matip

Joel Matip is central to the club's plans.

Joel Matip has looked like a shadow of his former self this season.

Matip was signed from Schalke 04 in 2016 and has been one of the club's most reliable players over the years. He has featured regularly this season, lining up alongside Virgil van Dijk in the center of the defense.

Matip has been excellent in previous seasons and is even considered an overachiever by some of the club's faithful. He was a trusted player during the Red's title-winning season and has since been promoted to the first-team.

Matip has looked jaded ever since the season kicked off in August. He seems to have lost a yard of pace, causing an increase in workload for his defensive partners. With just 16 Premier League games left this season, Matip will have to be at his very best if Liverpool are to challenge for the title.

