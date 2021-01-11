Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

5 longest-serving active Premier League managers

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have continued their rivalry after their arrival in the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have continued their rivalry after their arrival in the Premier League.
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 11 Jan 2021, 03:47 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

It is a rigorous job of managing a Premier League club, as the manager's role is often a revolving door. This season, however, only one Premier League manager has faced sacked so far, with Slaven Bilic getting replaced by Sam Allardyce at West Bromwich Albion.

Five longest-serving active Premier League managers

Since the start of 2019, half of the current Premier League teams changed their managers due to various reasons.

In that backdrop, it truly is remarkable that some managers in the Premier League have been able to hold on to their jobs for a significant period of time.

On that note, we take a look at the five longest-serving managers currently active in the Premier League.

#5 Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Nuno Espirito Santo has led the Portuguese revolution at Wolves.
Nuno Espirito Santo has led the Portuguese revolution at Wolves.

Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed to lead Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) at the start of the 2017-18 season, when the club was in the Championship. The Chinese owners of the club backed him significantly in the transfer market, and Wolves comfortably won promotion as champions that year.

With shrewd additions to the squad on their return to the Premier League in 2018-19 season, Wolves managed to finish seventh and qualified for the Europa League.

Advertisement

The next season, they had to start in July, playing three rounds of qualifiers before entering the group stage. Wolves qualified for the tournament proper and went on to make the quarterfinals, where they lost 1-0 to eventual champions Sevilla, thanks to a late goal from Lucas Ocampos.

Now in his fourth year in charge of the Premier League club, the current season has been Nuno Espirito Santo's most difficult campaign so far. That is because Wolves lost two big-name players, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota, who left for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool respectively.

Talisman Raul Jimenez also suffered a horrific skull injury that has left him ruled out indefinitely. That has taken a toll, and Wolves have struggled to maintain the levels of consistency they displayed in their first two Premier League seasons under the Portuguese tactician.

#4 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola is in his fifth season in charge of Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola is in his fifth season in charge of Manchester City.
Advertisement

When Pep Guardiola signed for Manchester City at the start of the 2016-17 season, it promised to be an appointment that would change the landscape of the Premier League.

it did, as after a season of settling in, Guardiola took the Premier League by storm, with his Manchester City side hitting a century of points in the 2017-18 edition of the competition to create history.

City won the Premier League the next season too and were involved in an epic title race with Liverpool. City eventually won the league title by a solitary point after amassing a whopping 98 points.

However, Guardiola hasn't yet been able to take City past the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League during his time at the club. That was one of the big goals he had when his City project commenced.

He has signed a contract extension recently, which will give him a few more seasons to make the European dream a reality for Manchester City.

1 / 2 NEXT
Published 11 Jan 2021, 03:47 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool Football Manchester City Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी