5 longest-serving active Premier League managers

It is a rigorous job of managing a Premier League club, as the manager's role is often a revolving door. This season, however, only one Premier League manager has faced sacked so far, with Slaven Bilic getting replaced by Sam Allardyce at West Bromwich Albion.

Five longest-serving active Premier League managers

Since the start of 2019, half of the current Premier League teams changed their managers due to various reasons.

In that backdrop, it truly is remarkable that some managers in the Premier League have been able to hold on to their jobs for a significant period of time.

On that note, we take a look at the five longest-serving managers currently active in the Premier League.

#5 Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Nuno Espirito Santo has led the Portuguese revolution at Wolves.

Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed to lead Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) at the start of the 2017-18 season, when the club was in the Championship. The Chinese owners of the club backed him significantly in the transfer market, and Wolves comfortably won promotion as champions that year.

With shrewd additions to the squad on their return to the Premier League in 2018-19 season, Wolves managed to finish seventh and qualified for the Europa League.

The next season, they had to start in July, playing three rounds of qualifiers before entering the group stage. Wolves qualified for the tournament proper and went on to make the quarterfinals, where they lost 1-0 to eventual champions Sevilla, thanks to a late goal from Lucas Ocampos.

Now in his fourth year in charge of the Premier League club, the current season has been Nuno Espirito Santo's most difficult campaign so far. That is because Wolves lost two big-name players, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota, who left for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool respectively.

3 - Nuno Espírito Santo's Wolves won the most games (3) and conceded the fewest goals (1) of any team in the Premier League in October. Recognition. pic.twitter.com/9nsYm6KK46 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 13, 2020

Talisman Raul Jimenez also suffered a horrific skull injury that has left him ruled out indefinitely. That has taken a toll, and Wolves have struggled to maintain the levels of consistency they displayed in their first two Premier League seasons under the Portuguese tactician.

#4 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola is in his fifth season in charge of Manchester City.

When Pep Guardiola signed for Manchester City at the start of the 2016-17 season, it promised to be an appointment that would change the landscape of the Premier League.

it did, as after a season of settling in, Guardiola took the Premier League by storm, with his Manchester City side hitting a century of points in the 2017-18 edition of the competition to create history.

City won the Premier League the next season too and were involved in an epic title race with Liverpool. City eventually won the league title by a solitary point after amassing a whopping 98 points.

However, Guardiola hasn't yet been able to take City past the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League during his time at the club. That was one of the big goals he had when his City project commenced.

0 - Pep Guardiola has seen his side draw 0-0 in the Champions League for the first time in 59 games since a nil-nil against Shakhtar Donetsk in February 2015 when manager of Bayern Munich. Stalemate. pic.twitter.com/fnTDHigegi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2020

He has signed a contract extension recently, which will give him a few more seasons to make the European dream a reality for Manchester City.