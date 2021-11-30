5 longest-serving captains in Chelsea history

Chelsea's 100+ years as a club has seen thousands of players go through the gates of Stamford Bridge. The Blues have had a rich history of top players wearing their jerseys. Though many rival fans tend to see nothing before the Roman Abramovich era began in 2003.

While several players have worn jerseys for Chelsea, only a few have had the opportunity to wear the captain's armband. The numbers are significantly less when compared with other clubs. This is because the Blues have had a few players captaining their side for over a decade.

John Terry is the first name that pops up for fans when 'Chelsea captain' is mentioned. However, he is not the longest-serving captain in the club's history.

In this article, we take a look at the longest-serving captains in Chelsea's history:

#5 - Micky Droy and Colin Pates (4 years)

Micky Droy captained Chelsea from 1980 to 1984 before moving to Crystal Palace. He joined the club in 1970 and experienced two relegations and as many promotions.

He was part of Chelsea's turbulent period and the fans will never forget his contribution to the club. The defender played over 270 games for the club and was the club's Player of the year in 1978.

He handed over the captaincy to Colin Pates, another defender at the club, during the 1983-84 season. Under Pates' captaincy, Chelsea went on to win the league title that season.

Pates debuted as a teenager in 1979 and was named captain in his early 20s. The Englishman helped them win the Full Member's Cup in 1986 before leaving two years later for Charlton Athletic.

#4 - Frank Blunstone (5 years)

Frank Blunstone was in impressive form for Crewe Alexandra when Chelsea manager Ted Drake splashed £7500 to bring him to the club in 1953. The new signing made his debut at Tottenham Hotspur in 1953. He became an instant hero as he scored the winning goal in the 3-2 win.

Chelsea did not win a trophy under the captaincy of Blunstone. But the Englishman was part of a squad that saw the Blues win their first-ever league title in 1954-55.

He retired at the age of 30 in 1964 due to injuries and immediately joined Chelsea's coaching staff. Blundstone later became Brentford's manager and took charge of Manchester United's youth team and reserve team.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh