The Premier League is arguably the best league across Europe due to its unmatched hype and anticipation. It has racked up record viewership and attracted global icons since its formation in 1992.

Due to its ever-increasing popularity, the Premier League has been home to some of the world's finest footballers over the years. The English top flight has also been blessed to witness great leaders among these top footballers. They have led their respective Premier League clubs to unparalleled success over the last three decades.

A leader is someone who leads the team from the front and constantly motivates his teammates when things get tough. Successful Premier League sides have always had a great captain who led with courage and vision. They have inspired others to step up on the biggest stages.

5 longest-serving captains in Premier League history

Note: We will only be taking a look at the captains of the consistent top clubs in the English top flight.

#5 Jordan Henderson - 6 years and counting

Jordan Henderson is not just one of the most underrated footballers around but also remains one of the best leaders in world football. Criticized at the start of his Liverpool tenure, Henderson has established himself as one of the best captains in Premier League history.

Blessed with supreme tactical discipline, Henderson has played a pivotal role in Liverpool's midfield by aiding in defense and initiating attacks. The Englishman is one of the key reasons why the Reds maintain their shape, energy and intensity on the pitch.

What separates Henderson from the rest is his never-give-up attitude, which mirrors Liverpool's might at Anfield. The midfielder has already led the Reds to a Premier League title and a Champions League title, among other notable accolades.

#4 Roy Keane - 8 years

Roy Keane was the captain of the Manchester United team which enjoyed unprecedented domination in the Premier League. The aggressive Irishman was one of the greatest leaders of his generation, leading the Red Devils from the front.

Even with a fair share of controversies surrounding him, Keane was one of the most revered footballers around. He remains one of Manchester United's most successful captains. He won four Premier League titles in his eight-season tenure as the undisputed leader.

Keane's best moment came when he led a raw Manchester United side to a continental treble in 1999. His performance against Juventus in the semi-finals of the 1998-99 Champions League remains a source of inspiration to many United players even now. He led his side to a comeback from two goals down to win 3-2.

