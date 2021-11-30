5 longest-serving players in Europe's top ten leagues right now

Loyalty is a trait that fans of any football club hold in high regard. If a player devotes himself to the team's cause for a prolonged period of time, especially helping them come out of dire straits, they quickly become legends.

Many players, over the years, have achieved cult status for their unconditional loyalty to a football club. Paul Scholes, who didn't even have an agent as the thought of changing clubs never crossed his mind, is a certified Manchester United legend.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United legend Paul Scholes turns 46 today.



His goal to put them in the 2008 UCL final was legendary 🚀



(🎥 via @championsleague) Manchester United legend Paul Scholes turns 46 today.His goal to put them in the 2008 UCL final was legendary 🚀(🎥 via @championsleague) https://t.co/E0ovSd6s0B

Similarly, Steven Gerrard, who stayed with Liverpool through the toughest of times, is also religiously worshiped on Merseyside.

Many such players are still plying their trades in one of Europe's top 10 leagues. In this article, we will look at five players who have been associated with the club in one of Europe's top 10 leagues for the longest period of time.

#5 Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Juventus v Atalanta - Pre-Season Friendly

Number five on the list of players who have been most loyal to their respective clubs in Europe's 10 leagues is Italy and Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini. The centre-back has been with the Bianconeri since 2005.

Chiellini, a Livorno product, joined Juventus from Fiorentina in the 2005 summer transfer window for €7.70 million. He has since spent over 20 seasons with the club, making 544 appearances for them.

He remained at Juventus during the 2006-07 season, when they were relegated to Serie B for their involvement in the Calciopoli scandal.

In 16 years, he has won nine Serie A titles and five Italian Super Cups. However, the UEFA Champions League title still eludes him. The 37-year-old is still going strong and was even named the defender of the tournament at Euro 2020 earlier this year.

Chiellini signed a two-year contract with Juventus in August this year which would see him associated with them until 2023.

#4 Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo)

US Sassuolo v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Sassuolo captain Francesco Magnanelli is the fourth-longest serving player in Europe's top five leagues. He has been associated with the Serie A side since 2005, making 473 appearances for them.

The 37-year-old defensive midfielder joined the club when they were playing in Serie C, Italy's third division. He helped them get promoted to Serie B in 2008 and then finally to Serie A in 2013 where they have remained ever since.

Magnanelli hasn't been a regular this season, making five Serie A appearances, three of which have come from the bench.

