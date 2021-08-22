5 longest-serving players in Juventus's current squad

Serie A giants Juventus have always had the privilege of depending on some of the most committed men in the business. These players may not have been the best in their department, but the heart they brought to the team could not be quantified by dry, one-dimensional numbers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for the club in 2018, is undoubtedly Juventus's most important player. However, that should not give us the license to undervalue the backbone the Italian side possesses. Despite losing some key men over the years, Juventus have managed to maintain a strong, cohesive dressing room. And credit for the dressing room harmony should undoubtedly go to the current squad’s longest-serving players.

Today, we will take a look at five players in the current Juventus squad who chose to stick with the club through thick and thin, giving the Bianconeri the stability they needed. Here are the

5 longest-serving players in the current Juventus squad

#5 Juan Cuadrado (since July 1, 2017)

Bologna FC v Juventus - Serie A

Juan Cuadrado is one of those unique players who can be instrumental in both attack and defense. Premier League club Chelsea did not have the patience to nurture the potential he possessed. Juventus, fortunately, made no such mistakes and have allowed him to showcase his unmatched versatility.

Before signing permanently for the Italian club, Cuadrado spent two years on loan in Turin, learning the ropes from some of the best in the business. Despite doing fairly well during that stint, Chelsea refused to keep him, which allowed Juventus to sign the Colombian for €20 million in 2017. The player who can play as a right-back, right-mid, or right-wing, has already made over 200 appearances for the club, registering 19 goals and 54 assists.

#4 Alex Sandro (since August 20, 2015)

Juventus v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Juventus always seem to be on the lookout for versatile players, and Alex Sandro, who is capable of playing as a left-back, left-midfielder, or a left-winger, fits the bill perfectly. His impressive blend of attack and defense pleased Juventus, and the Bianconeri did not hesitate to confirm his signing in the summer of 2015.

Lauded as one of the best left-backs in Italy, Sandro is a quick, offensive-minded player who is also a mean tackler of the ball. Sandro was a regular in Allegri’s last stint at Juventus and we expect him to retain his place in the team in the 2021-22 campaign.

Signed for €26 million on a five-year contract, Sandro has already made 232 appearances for Juventus, scoring 13 goals and providing 29 assists.

