5 longest-serving players in PSG's current squad

Contrary to popular belief, PSG isn't the most successful team in Ligue 1. They stand one trophy shy behind Ligue 1's most successful team (10) — Saint-Étienne.

However, PSG are now on the brink of breaking that record. The Parisians have undoubtedly emerged as the winners of this year's summer transfer window. With such a formidable team and Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, it's about time PSG emerges as the superpower, not just in France but also in Europe.

The Parisians started building their current star-studded squad a few years ago, with the signings of big names like Ángel Di María, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. And now, PSG is home to both the former El Clasico captains — Sergio Ramos & Lionel Messi. The arrival of talented youngsters Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma just adds another feather to their cap.

Rolling back a few years, PSG have always housed the best of players with David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho, Edinson Cavani and Claude Makelele being a few of them.

The 9-time Ligue 1 champs host a few long-term serving players in their legion at the moment.

5 current PSG players who have been at the club the longest

#5 Layvin Kurzawa (since Aug 27, 2015)

Kurzawa is the first defender to have scored a hat-trick in the Champions League era

Carrying the responsibility of replacing club legend Maxwell's position, a 22-year-old Layvin Kurzawa made his debut for PSG on 27th August 2015. Since then, there's been no looking back for the French international.

The first defender to have scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League era, Kurzawa has been a crucial figure for the Parisians ever since arriving at the Parc des Princes.

The 28-year-old is known for his intimidating stature. His endurance combined with pace makes him a threat along the left flank.

#4 Ángel Di María (since Aug 6, 2015)

Di Maria's form took a positive turn at PSG

Spanish giants Real Madrid lost their 2014 UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey finals' man-of-the-match — Ángel Di María in the very next transfer window.

The Argentine moved to Manchester United and had to wait until another year to find his form again. Signing for PSG in 2015 affected him positively as the former Real Madrid winger bagged a domestic quadraple in his debut season.

Ángel Di María is serving the last season of his spell at the Parc des Princes but he will be expected to extend his stay at the club.

