5 longest streaks without scoring for Cristiano Ronaldo since 2010 

Among all the footballers of the modern generation, nobody comes close to Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to scoring records. The Portuguese superstar may have started his career on the wings, but his most significant accolades have all come forward. Cristiano Ronaldo is not just a prolific goalscorer but a consistent one.

But even Cristiano Ronaldo has dry patches

Amazingly, a serial scorer like Cristiano can undergo streaks of matches without a goal. However, he has gone without scoring for over 400 minutes on at least five occasions since 2010, with the most recent one being his longest. While Cristiano Ronaldo has won many plaudits over the years, he won't remember these five instances fondly.

#5 448 minutes - 2011

Ronaldo in 2011 for Real Madrid (Image via Eurosport)

Cristiano Ronaldo had already become a star by 2010 when Real Madrid broke all records to bring him on board. He had already won several trophies at Manchester United, and there was a strong need for trophies at Real Madrid during that time. Florentino Perez had decided to build a modern generation of Galacticos, and Cristiano was the leader of that moment.

Cristiano didn't take much time to settle in and had quickly adapted to the needs of La Liga. But strangely enough, there were not one but two dry patches where Cristiano went without a goal. The first one lasted 448 minutes across four games.

Incidentally, Cristiano had a superb 2011 as he was in sublime form throughout the year. Only an exceptional Lionel Messi was able to outdo him at the 2011 Ballon D'Or ceremony, but 2011 was the end of the start of two fruitful seasons in Cristiano's career.

#4 458 minutes - 2011

Ronaldo scored 60 goals in the 2011-12 season

Cristiano's second dry spell in 2011 is a remembrance of the fact that he is also human. As the 5th entry on this list, this dry spell also crossed four games. Ronaldo had already shifted to a more central position by then, and he had an outstanding goal-scoring record.

At the club level, Cristiano had a fruitful 2011 as he won the Copa Del Rey at the end of the 2010-11 season. 2011 was also the start of a season where Real could end Barcelona's dominance in La Liga, and the Portuguese played a pivotal part.

CR7 @theCR7en



– 38 appearances

– 46 goals

– 12 assists

🥅 – 57 min per Goal/Assist



• First player to score against all opponents in a season.

• 17 Match Winning Goals in 27 matches scored. Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga for Real Madrid (2011-12):– 38 appearances– 46 goals– 12 assists🥅 – 57 min per Goal/Assist• First player to score against all opponents in a season.• 17 Match Winning Goals in 27 matches scored. Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga for Real Madrid (2011-12):👕 – 38 appearances⚽ – 46 goals🅰️ – 12 assists🥅 – 57 min per Goal/Assist• First player to score against all opponents in a season.• 17 Match Winning Goals in 27 matches scored. https://t.co/pHpjRDBxYu

Cristiano scored 60 goals across 55 appearances in the 2011-12 season, which was a stunning return. But, quite naturally, people hardly remember his mini dry spells in the context of the brilliant things he achieved.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by shilpa17.ram