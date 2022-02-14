5 most loyal footballers in Europe right now (2022)

There have been instances where footballers have traveled from country to country, changing clubs before eventually finding one that suits them the most. In contrast, there are some players who decide to dedicate themselves completely to a single team, becoming legends of the club.

Loyalty is a trait that is highly respected in the world of football. Sticking with your beloved club no matter what situation they are in is one of the noblest deeds a footballer can carry out.

The players on this list have turned their club into a second home and devoted all their time and effort to ensuring progress is made. While moving to another club to win trophies is nothing to frown upon, we also need to appreciate those who stick with their club through thick and thin.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the most loyal players in Europe's top five leagues

#5 Sergio Busquets: 13 years

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey

Sergio Busquets has been an ever-present gem in Barcelona’s midfield since his promotion to the senior squad in 2008. The Spaniard has played with some of the greatest footballers in Europe over the course of his incredible career. Busquets was made Barca’s captain at the start of the 2021-22 season, succeeding club legends Leo Messi and Andres Iniesta.

Busquets has been with Barca for over 13 years and has made a whopping 659 appearances for the Blaugrana. The Spaniard’s technical ability made him stand out in the past, and he still possesses the same magic. Busquets ranks second in the La Liga standings for most completed passes.

With the likes of Messi, Iniesta and Xavi stealing the spotlight, Busquets’ performances have often gone under the radar in the past. However, there is no denying the efforts of Busquets have helped Barca in many tricky scenarios.

The 33-year-old has won eight La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues, seven Spanish Cups and eight Spanish Super Cups with Barca, amongst other trophies.

#4 Mark Noble: 15 years

West Ham United v Dinamo Zagreb: Group H - UEFA Europa League

West Ham United’s beloved captain Mark Noble has been with the club since he was a teenager. The Englishman made his debut in 2004 as a 17-year-old and had brief loan spells at Hull City and Ipswich. Ever since his return to the Hammers in 2006, Noble has remained a key figure in the West Ham midfield.

The 34-year-old has earned many plaudits from fans as well as manager David Moyes, who believes players like Noble are a rarity in the Premier League. Noble has made 513 consecutive appearances for West Ham over a span of 15 years. The Englishman announced his retirement at the end of the current season, but he hopes to bring the curtain down with European glory.

West Ham secured a spot in the Europa League after a disappointing end to last season. They seemed destined to get a top-four place, but slipped up at crucial moments and ended up in sixth. David Moyes will hope that will do a better job this time, regardless of the outcome of their current Europa League campaign.

