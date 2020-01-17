5 major January transfers that collapsed at the last minute

Kaka came close to a move to Manchester City in 2009

We’re past the halfway point in the current January transfer window, and while a handful of big moves have already been wrapped up, plenty are still in flux right now, with potential transfers like Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan and Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United not yet completed.

With over a week to go before transfer deadline day, those moves may well go through yet – but if they don’t, they won’t be the first major January transfers to fall through at the last minute.

Over the history of the January window, we’ve seen plenty of big moves fall apart, for various reasons – and here are 5 of the most memorable.

1. Riyad Mahrez – Leicester City to Manchester City (2018)

Riyad Mahrez went AWOL when his January 2018 move from Leicester to Man City fell apart

One of the Premier League’s most outstanding players during Leicester City’s miraculous title win of 2015-16, it came as a surprise when Riyad Mahrez stayed at the King Power Stadium despite the vultures circling during the summer that followed. The Algerian international instead signed a new deal at the club, and helped the Foxes into the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2016-17.

When it became clear that Leicester wouldn’t be able to repeat their success though, Mahrez decided that he wanted out. The forward initially asked for a move in the summer of 2017, but when that didn’t materialise, he waited until January 2018’s transfer window and slapped in another transfer request, just in time for Manchester City to register their interest.

Pep Guardiola’s side seemed determined to land the player and made a total of three different bids during the month, but despite the move seeming close, Leicester refused to sell, instead reportedly demanding £80m for the Algerian.

For his part, Mahrez was seriously unhappy with the decision – and even went AWOL from training before returning in early February. He continued to play for the Foxes until the end of 2017-18 – scoring 12 goals – before finally moving to the Etihad in the summer for £60m, the price that City had reportedly been willing to pay in January.

