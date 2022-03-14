5 major problems Real Madrid must address this summer

After a difficult summer last year, Real Madrid fans could have been forgiven for keeping their expectations low entering the 2021-22 season.

Ahead of the new campaign, the club was rocked by the unexpected exit of talismanic defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. Things were further complicated by the exit of former head coach Zinedine Zidane. However, Los Blancos have been nothing short of exceptional.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid #Zidane Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect. Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect. ⚪️🚨 #RealMadrid #Zidane

Led by returning manager Carlo Ancelotti, striker Karim Benzema and winger Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid have already won this season's Supercopa de Espana.

Despite a quarter-final exit in the Copa del Rey, Los Blancos are on course to win their second league title in three years. With 63 points from 27 games, Ancelotti's men currently hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Sevilla and also have a game in hand.

Real Madrid's Champions League exploits have continued this season

With 13 titles, Los Blancos are the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

Their outstanding displays in the competition continued recently with a stunning 3-2 aggregate win over much-fancied PSG in the Round of 16. Now into the quarter-finals, Real Madrid are in contention to win the league and European Cup double.

Nonetheless, the Spanish giants have an important summer ahead of them. Florentino Perez and co. have displayed remarkable restraint in the last few transfer windows. There is a belief that the approaching summer window is when the shackles would come off and see Real Madrid sign a 'galactico' once again.

On that note, here are five issues Los Blancos must address this summer:

#5 Address problems on right flank

Marco Asensio reacts during the Copa del Rey defeat.

Los Blancos deploy a three-man attack, led by the formidable Karim Benzema through the middle. Vinicius Junior runs rings around opponents on the left, but the opposite flank has been something of an issue for the Spanish giants.

Marco Asensio and Rodrygo are not poor players by any means, but Real Madrid demands the very best. The duo have combined for 12 goals and eight assists this season, while Vinicius has 16 strikes to go with 13 assists.

Los Blancos are often forced to attack down the left. The lack of threat on the right-wing allows opposition defences to direct all their efforts towards stopping Vinicius.

Squawka Football @Squawka



92% pass accuracy

74 touches

38 passes

12 duels won (most)

11 touches in opp. box

8 passes into the box

7 take-ons completed (most)

7 x possession won

4 fouls won (most)

3 chances created

3 shots



Always electric. @muhammadbutt Vinícius Júnior's game by numbers vs. PSG:92% pass accuracy74 touches38 passes12 duels won (most)11 touches in opp. box8 passes into the box7 take-ons completed (most)7 x possession won4 fouls won (most)3 chances created3 shotsAlways electric. @muhammadbutt Vinícius Júnior's game by numbers vs. PSG:92% pass accuracy74 touches38 passes12 duels won (most)11 touches in opp. box8 passes into the box7 take-ons completed (most)7 x possession won4 fouls won (most)3 chances created3 shotsAlways electric. ⚡️ https://t.co/YsAcGyXKN4

With Gareth Bale out of the equation for now and out of contract in the summer, the right flank appears to be the only weak link in an otherwise terrifying Los Blancos attack.

#4 Seal a deal for Kylian Mbappe

David Alaba (left) and Eder Militao (right) struggled to keep tabs on PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid were confirmed to have made an audacious €180 million bid for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe last summer. The offer showed just how much Los Blancos value the French forward, considering he had just one year left on his contract at the time.

Many fans and experts believe it is only a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' Kylian Mbappe arrives in Madrid, on a free transfer no less. There has been talk linking Los Blancos with Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old superstar Erling Haaland as well.

Real Madrid Stats @RMadrid_Stats Monaco's 18-year old star Kylian Mbappé is quite a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Do you think this will influence a summer move for him? Monaco's 18-year old star Kylian Mbappé is quite a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Do you think this will influence a summer move for him? https://t.co/GAwQ64zLbx

However, the 23-year-old Frenchman has shown that he is currently on a different level. With 26 goals and 17 assists in 36 games across competitions, Mbappe has arguably been the best player in the world this season. Haaland, meanwhile, has endured an injury-hit campaign but still has 21 goals in 23 games.

Mbappe currently looks like a potential Ballon d'Or winner. So Real Madrid would be wise to choose him over any alternative, without a second thought, especially if there is no transfer fee involved.

#3 Get rid of deadwood

Gareth Bale's chaotic time in Madrid is finally coming to an end.

Traditionally, Real Madrid have been ruthless in dealing with underperforming individuals, be it players, managers or executives. Their history of swift and decisive action makes it all the more baffling that Isco, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Gareth Bale are somehow still at the club.

All big names, the aforementioned stars have failed to deliver at the Santiago Bernabeu for quite some time. They also cost the club a pretty penny and are on huge wages.

While Bale and Isco's contracts are finally up this summer, Los Blancos might soon have to accept that they will face a loss on the sale of Eden Hazard.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Bale, Marcelo and Isco will leave Real Madrid. Mariano, Vallejo and Ceballos COULD leave, but they still have a contract. Hazard's, Asensio's and Odriozola's future remains to be seen, but there will not be many more departures. #rmalive | Bale, Marcelo and Isco will leave Real Madrid. Mariano, Vallejo and Ceballos COULD leave, but they still have a contract. Hazard's, Asensio's and Odriozola's future remains to be seen, but there will not be many more departures. @marca 🚨| Bale, Marcelo and Isco will leave Real Madrid. Mariano, Vallejo and Ceballos COULD leave, but they still have a contract. Hazard's, Asensio's and Odriozola's future remains to be seen, but there will not be many more departures. @marca #rmalive

Signed for a mammoth €115 million from Chelsea in 2019, the Belgian is a shadow of his former self and continues to battle fitness issues. Jokic, meanwhile, cost the club only €20 million but never really settled at the Bernabeu.

Getting their wages off the club's books will allow Los Blancos to direct funds towards potential targets such as Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni.

#2 How long can Karim Benzema keep up his imperious form?

Los Blancos star Karim Benzema is in the form of his life.

On current evidence, it is difficult to dispute Karim Benzema's claim for the title of the best striker in world football. The Frenchman has 30 goals and 12 assists across competitions for Los Blancos this season, taking his overall tally for the club to 309 goals and 156 assists in nearly 600 games.

Despite being 34, Benzema seems to be getting better with age. His tally of eight Champions League goals in the ongoing edition is the best of his career. With 20 goals and ten assists in 24 league games, he is on course to register career-best figures in both categories as well.

#ChampionsLeague @alimo_philip



Put some respect on his name….



#RealMadrid| Karim Benzema is the 1st player to score in 18 successive seasons in the history of the Champions League from 2005 to 2022!Put some respect on his name…. #RealMadrid PSG| #UCL Karim Benzema is the 1st player to score in 18 successive seasons in the history of the Champions League from 2005 to 2022!Put some respect on his name….#RealMadrid|#RealMadridPSG|#UCL https://t.co/AARtAYPdSK

However, Real Madrid undeniably look blunt and bereft of ideas in Benzema's absence. His absence due to a hamstring injury in late January saw Los Blancos' form plummet, and they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey.

Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz have proven to be inadequate backup options. Vinicius Junior (16) and Marco Asensio (10) have helped shoulder the scoring burden, but Benzema is still outscoring the club's next two top scorers combined.

The potential signing of Kylian Mbappe would obviously provide a huge boost. However, the Frenchman prefers to operate out wide, which means Real Madrid still need more options to deploy through the middle. Ahead of the summer transfer window, signing a new striker must be high up on Real Madrid's shopping list.

#1 Sign a new wing-back

Dani Carvajal has struggled for the Spanish giants in recent months.

Kylian Mbappe's masterclass against Los Blancos across both legs of their Champions League Round of 16 tie exposed a glaring weakness in the Spanish giants' lineup.

Real Madrid's lack of attacking threat down their right flank has already been discussed. However, the lack of defensive resilience on that wing is arguably the weakest link in the squad and could have cost Los Blancos the tie against PSG.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti's options at right-back currently include Lucas Vasquez, who used to be a winger and isn't a traditional wing-back, and Daniel Carvajal.

OptaJose @OptaJose 2 - Daniel Carvajal has conceded two penalties in his last four games in all competitions (vs PSG in the Champions League and vs Real Sociedad in LaLiga), as many as in his previous 137 games for Real Madrid. Braking. 2 - Daniel Carvajal has conceded two penalties in his last four games in all competitions (vs PSG in the Champions League and vs Real Sociedad in LaLiga), as many as in his previous 137 games for Real Madrid. Braking. https://t.co/LwNOdZv8ZX

Carvajal, in particular, has been an exemplary servant of the club, with over 300 appearances and 50 assists to his name since arriving at Madrid in 2013. However, the 30-year-old Spaniard has been afflicted by a plethora of injuries in recent years. Carvajal has clearly lost some of the pace and agility that made him such a threat during his best years.

Real Madrid do have talented 21-year-old right-back Sergio Santos waiting on the wings for an opportunity. However, the Spanish side may need to bring in more experienced players, considering Carvajal and Vasquez are both often targeted by the opposition.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid this summer? Yes No 20 votes so far