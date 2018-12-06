5 Man United players who can leave Old Trafford this winter

It’s been quite a tough season until now for the Red Devils as they seem to be struggling with their form all throughout competitions. The stats show that the quality which we associate with a certain Manchester United is clearly missing and the team is extremely low on confidence. There can be various reasons to be outlined, like the defensive tactics being forced as a strategy, the way team selection is made, lack of individual brilliance from the top players in the team and the list goes on. Things might definitely take time to change but one of the probable solutions to these problems can be of the signing of good quality defenders, the area which is posing the most problems for this side. The signing of new players would directly mean a closed door for some of the players in this team and we highlight the ones who have unfortunately made it to this list. These players have been excellent in the past seasons for the club and have produced good performances, but in these harsh times, Jose Mourinho would definitely take a tough stand to compete for that top 4 finish and make the most out of the Champions League run. Also, a lot of work needs to go down to bring that chemistry back amongst the players and the transfer window offers that freedom to the coach to plan for the same. It'll be very interesting to see who Mourinho plans to release and who he plans to recruit to get the team back to where it should be but these 5 players outlined will definitely be on his mind to make good things happen for the team.

#5 Ashley Young

Ashley Young captaining the United side against Southampton

Young played a very crucial part in the last season in helping United finish 2nd in the Premier League but this season has been an absolute opposite of that. Having played more than a 1000 minutes across competitions, he has only been able to keep 2 clean sheets and as an attacking right back, he has managed to only have 2 assist to his name. The stats are not in his favor and with just months to go before he turns 34, age also seems to be a matter of concern. Young’s contract expires in June 2019 but given the form he is in, United would probably entertain offers this winter for him. It has become very necessary for United to prepare Dalot, an exciting and talented right back who can replace the likes of Young and Valencia both and give them the stability in that area by the start of the next season.

