5 managers who can replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has come under fire in recent weeks owing to his team's poor performances. The tactician is guilty of failing to get the best out of his superstar-filled squad at the Parc Des Princes. In fact, even winning the Ligue 1 title won't be enough to cover up his failings this term.

PSG's first embarrassment of the season came when they were sent crashing out of the French Cup following a defeat to Nice in January. Things got even worse after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the round of 16, courtesy of a 3-2 defeat on aggregate.

As it stands, things appear to be getting even worse for the French giants. The team lacked cohesion in their most recent Ligue 1 clash with Monaco last weekend and were made to pay for it with a 3-0 humiliation. According to rumors, the Parisians will likely relieve Mauricio Pochettino of his duties before the next campaign.

With that in mind, we've decided to compile a list of five managers who could take over from the tactician at the Parc des Princes. They are as follows:

#5 Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez is doing quite well with the Belgian national team

The Italian is currently working with the Belgian national team. He's been with the Reds since August 2016 and it wouldn't be far-fetched to say he's done a decent job so far. His record with the team is quite impressive, having bagged 51 victories, 10 draws and seven defeats from his 68 games in charge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @albert_roge #FCB #Barça Belgium coach Roberto Martinez to HLN: “There is absolutely nothing - and there has been no contact with Barcelona. I want to fulfill my contract, but many things may arise along the way”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez to HLN: “There is absolutely nothing - and there has been no contact with Barcelona. I want to fulfill my contract, but many things may arise along the way”. 🔴 @albert_roge #FCB #Barça

Roberto Martinez isn't a stranger to club football, having served as manager at West Ham, Wigan and Everton earlier in his coaching career. Should PSG end up parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, the 48-year-old will definitely be among the options to replace the Argentine.

#4 Joachim Low

The German is currently without a job

The tactician made history when he led Germany to claim the FIFA World Cup in 2014, skyrocketing his reputation in the sport as a result. He ended his association with the national team last summer and hasn't taken to management ever since.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews OFFICIAL: Germany have confirmed Joachim Löw will step down as national team head coach after the Euros. OFFICIAL: Germany have confirmed Joachim Löw will step down as national team head coach after the Euros. https://t.co/UaJ7pS8BbI

It's still unknown what Joachim Low's next step will be. If the tactician decides to return to the dugout at the end of the season, he will surely not be short of suitors. In fact, he'll have as much probability as anyone in the race to replace Mauricio Pochettino as PSG manager.

#3 Arsene Wenger

A potential return to management for the former Arsenal boss?

Like Joachim Low, Arsene Wenger has been away from management ever since he bid farewell to Arsenal in the summer of 2018. During the premiere of his film in November last year, the tactician refused to rule out the possibility of returning to the dugout.

As reported recently by PSGTalk, the Parisians are seriously considering the possibility of luring the Frenchman to the Parc des Princes for a management role. Other sources claim he could be made the club's next sporting director.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out between the two parties at the end of the season. With his tactical prowess and reputation, there's no doubt Wenger will bring a lot to the Parisians if he's appointed as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

#2 Erik Ten Hag

The Dutchman is closely being monitored by many clubs

Erik Ten Hag has written his name among Europe's elite managers, thanks to his brilliant exploits with Ajax over the last couple of years. The tactician took Europe by storm when his team, made up of mainly young players, defeated Juventus and Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semifinals in 2018-19.

Angelo Mangiante @angelomangiante

board knows there are huge chances for Ten Hag to leave Ajax. @mufcMPB Erik Ten Hag wants to try a new challenge. He is ready to leave Ajax regardless at the end of this season. Talks are progressing between MUFC and his agents. #MUFC board knows there are huge chances for Ten Hag to leave Ajax. @mufcMPB Erik Ten Hag wants to try a new challenge. He is ready to leave Ajax regardless at the end of this season. Talks are progressing between MUFC and his agents. #MUFC board knows there are huge chances for Ten Hag to leave Ajax.

Since taking charge of the club in 2017, the Dutchman has led the team to claim two domestic league titles, two league cups and one league super cup.

Having won everything there's to win in Dutch football, now looks like the right time for the tactician to take a step forward in his career. A couple of big clubs across Europe, including Manchester United and PSG, are said to be interested in his services.

#1 Zinedine Zidane

The Frenchman is the leading candidate to take over from Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, according to rumors

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is another tactician who could replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG. In fact, rumors suggest the Frenchman is the leading candidate to take over from the Argentine in the summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Zinedine Zidane has opened the door to becoming manager of PSG. If Mauricio Pochettino were to leave, Zizou could agree to take the job.



(Source: Foot Mercato) Zinedine Zidane has opened the door to becoming manager of PSG. If Mauricio Pochettino were to leave, Zizou could agree to take the job.(Source: Foot Mercato) 🚨 Zinedine Zidane has opened the door to becoming manager of PSG. If Mauricio Pochettino were to leave, Zizou could agree to take the job.(Source: Foot Mercato) https://t.co/6gs13q3pFQ

Zidane needs no introduction. His recent success with Real Madrid is still fresh in the memory. During his time with the Spanish giants, the 48-year-old was named the world's best club coach on two occasions.

He also led the club to claim multiple honors, including three Champions League crowns, two La Liga titles and two Spanish cups, among others. It remains to be seen if he'll end up getting the nod in the summer.

Edited by Rohit Mishra