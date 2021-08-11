5 managers who could be sacked first in the Premier League (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season is set to kick off in a couple of days' time. It's going to be an opportunity for 20 of the best managerial brains to lock horns in an attempt to outwit each other.

The Premier League - one of the most popular leagues in the world right now - will add more glitz and glamor to its armor this year. The initiation of some of the biggest names in European football will contribute towards that.

To cope with the larger-than-life personalities of those star players and finding ways to get the desired win is going to be the biggest challenge for the managers.

Different goals for different Premier League managers

The goals will differ for each manager depending on the expectations on them. While for sides such as Watford and Brentford, just surviving would be enough, for teams such as Chelsea and Manchester United it would be to win the competition.

With the competitiveness of the league increasing every day, the pressure is equally high on every manager. While some managers are expected to find the road too rough to travel and thus lose their way, others will thrive.

In this article we are going to list five potential candidates who could be sacked first in the new Premier League season.

For these five managers, the margin for error is minimal because of the challenging nature of the job they have been entrusted with. Without further delay, let's get straight into it:

#5 Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham)

Tottenham made a mess of their mangerial search before appointing Nuno

Tottenham's search to find a replacement for Jose Mourinho dragged on for long with Nuno Espirito Santo finally being appointed on the last day of June.

There is therefore no doubting that the 47-year-old was at the very bottom of their priority list.

Spurs have the daunting task of facing Manchester City, Nuno's former club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United in their first ten games.

While Nuno did a decent job with Wolves in the Premier League, no one would say that his last season with the club was entirely convincing.

At Tottenham he will have to handle the pressure of doing well both in the Europa Conference League and in the Premier League. The north London club cannot afford to be away from the Champions League for another season.

What could add on to the pressure on Nuno is the possible departure of talismanic striker Harry Kane to Manchester City.

If Nuno fails to work his magic at Spurs, the board's patience might soon run out. The Portuguese manager will be hoping he can hit the ground running straightaway at his new club.

#4 Bruno Lage (Wolves)

Bruno Lage is new to the Premier League scene

Nuno Espirito Santo's replacement at the Molineux Stadium is his countryman Bruno Lage. Lage's stats as a full-time manager aren't really good.

His last stint with Benfica ended in him being sacked after equalling the club's worst ever record of registering two wins in 13 matches.

Wolves have so far made four low-profile signings - one of them being a loan deal for Barcelona's Francisco Trincao. They have also let one of their most important players, Rui Patricio, depart for AS Roma.

It will be the first time the club will be playing a Premier League game without Nuno since returning to the top-flight. As such, doubts remain over the newly-appointed Lage's chances of success in the Premier League.

The club will play Leicester City, Tottenham and Manchester United in their first three Premier League games and a false start could be key to Lage finding himself in trouble.

