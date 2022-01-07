5 managers who could replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have recently emerged as one of the most resourceful and well-backed clubs in world football. In the last decade or so, they have been utterly dominant in France.

PSG have won seven of the last nine Ligue 1 titles, with Lille interrupting their run last season and Monaco in 2017. With players like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos, the Parisians have played a beautiful brand of attacking football.

Lionel Messi joined the club on a free transfer last summer after his contract with Barcelona expired.

GOAL @goal PSG unveil their greatest-ever signing: Lionel Messi PSG unveil their greatest-ever signing: Lionel Messi 🐐 https://t.co/Uzo7CebA8n

However, Pochettino has been unsuccessful in bringing the best out of Messi and the team as a whole. PSG have lacked consistency, and have often had games where they struggled to create any goalscoring opportunities. That could inhibit their big-title ambitions.

While they are likely to romp to the Ligue 1 title this season, the same cannot be said about the Champions League, where they'll meet Real Madrid in the Round of 16. If Pochettino falters in Europe despite an expensively assembled roster, PSG could move swiftly to replace him.

On that note, here's a look at five candidates who could replace Pochettino at the PSG helm:

#5 Joachim Low

Joachim Low's methods could bring a much-needed spark to PSG.

Joachim Low is one of the most well-respected and decorated managers in the game, especially in the 21st century. He led the German national team between 2006 and 2021.

During that time, they reached at least the semi-final at every major international tournament, except the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020, they competed in. Low was at the helm when Germany won the 2014 FIFA World Cup, notably knocking out hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-final.

B/R Football @brfootball



- 2014 World Cup

- 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

- Euro 2008 runners up



What a run it's been for him After 15 years, Joachim Low's era as Germany's head coach comes to an end- 2014 World Cup- 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup- Euro 2008 runners upWhat a run it's been for him After 15 years, Joachim Low's era as Germany's head coach comes to an end 🇩🇪- 2014 World Cup- 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup- Euro 2008 runners upWhat a run it's been for him 👏 https://t.co/Nhdll5chRd

Low is credited with making one of the most significant changes to Die Mannschaft's playing style post the Jurgen Klinsmann era (2004-06).

Concerned that players would retain the ball for too long, Low insisted on a playing style with quick ball movement, progression into the opponent's half and being ruthless in front of goal.

PSG are currently suffering from inconsistencies in attack, and are in dire need of a system reshuffle. Perhaps, the former Germany boss could help out the Parisians as they seek to make a mark in France and Europe.

#4 Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola would be a great addition to a star-studded PSG team.

Pep Guardiola is arguably the greatest tactician in the history of the game. First as a player and then as a manager, Guardiola won three Champions League titles with Barcelona, two as manager. It is no surprise that PSG have the Spaniard on their radar as they look to make a mark in the Champions League.

Guardiola is a manager who likes everything to be in his control. The way the players behave and conduct themselves is a big part of his demands to help achieve success. At a star-studded team like PSG, the Spaniard could face a problem.

However, the positives far outweigh the negatives. The highlight would be his and Lionel Messi's reunion. The pair previously spent a highly successful four years together at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012.

Guardiola is a serial winner, and is exactly what PSG need at the moment. The Spaniard won the Premier League in back-to-back seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19), doing so for the first time in Manchester City's history.

Remarkably, since his managerial career commenced in 2008, he has never gone two consecutive seasons without winning the league. He has won three league titles in three different top-five leagues in Europe.

William Hill @WilliamHill



2008-09

2009-10

2010-11

🥈 2011-12

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

🥉 2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

🥈 2019-20

2020-21



He's never gone two consecutive campaigns without winning the league. 🤯



#MCFC Pep Guardiola has managed in 12 top-flight seasons:2008-092009-102010-11🥈 2011-122013-142014-152015-16🥉 2016-172017-182018-19🥈 2019-202020-21He's never gone two consecutive campaigns without winning the league. 🤯 Pep Guardiola has managed in 12 top-flight seasons:🏆 2008-09🏆 2009-10🏆 2010-11🥈 2011-12🏆 2013-14🏆 2014-15🏆 2015-16🥉 2016-17🏆 2017-18🏆 2018-19🥈 2019-20🏆 2020-21He's never gone two consecutive campaigns without winning the league. 🤯#MCFC https://t.co/qPqAzAOvgy

While his domestic record would help PSG maintain their stranglehold in Ligue 1, his Champions League pedigree could help the Parisians win the competition for the first time.

It will be interesting to see what Pep Guardiola does once his contract with Manchester City expires.

