5 managers who will become great in the future

In a perfect world, football would be an amalgamation of two important factors - entertainment and result. The two factors are not always intertwined, of course, but a great manager always finds a way to get the perfect blend.

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Sir Alex Ferguson and many have done it already and we are hopeful of seeing the trend continue.

Today, we will take a look at some young managers who are turning heads with their style of play and promising results. Here are the top five managers who are set to become great in the coming years.

#5 Ruben Amorim - Sporting Lisbon

From a tormentor to a messiah, former Benfica man Ruben Amorim has become Sporting Lisbon’s unexpected savior in the last couple of years. Amorim spent most of his career playing for Benfica, who happen to be one of Sporting’s biggest rivals.

However, when an opportunity presented itself to manage Benfica’s U-23 side, Amorim graciously declined. Instead, he went on to manage Braga’s reserve team in the third-tier of the Primeira Liga.

Under unusual circumstances, he took charge of the senior side in 2019 and helped them win the Portuguese League Cup. En route to the cup triumph, Braga beat Porto, Benfica and Sporting, punching way above their weight.

Amorim took charge of Sporting Lisbon in March 2020 and led them to their first league title in 19 years the next season. The former Benfica player also guided Sporting to the Portuguese League Cup the same season.

Amorim has taken Sporting to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this season, becoming the second manager to achieve the feat in the club’s history.

They will next face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League in February and March.

#4 Patrick Vieira - Crystal Palace

Following Roy Hodgson’s retirement, Crystal Palace decided to call upon the services of Arsenal great Patrick Vieira. Despite his legacy at Arsenal, Vieira went to Manchester City to get his coaching license. He was the Citizens' academy manager before eventually managing the U-21 and Youth League sides.

His first senior stint came at OGC Nice in Ligue 1. His expansive, free-flowing football impressed Palace and they appointed him at the start of the 2021-22 season.

He kicked off his Premier League stint with a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. However, there were some clear signs of character in his team’s play. Palace tried to keep possession and looked to create clear-cut chances.

Since the drubbing, the Eagles have managed to bag quite a few impressive results. They have beaten Manchester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur; drawn against Arsenal and Leicester City, and have only been bested four times.

After 17 rounds, Palace find themselves in 11th position, and Vieira deserves the bulk of the credit for their rather impressive run.

