5 managers with most wins in Arsenal history

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in England and in Europe. Though they have not won the UEFA Champions League, they are one of four clubs to have won at least three Premier League titles, winning 13 top-flight titles overall.

The Gunners have played in the English top flight for over 100 years, last playing in the Second Division just before the First World War in 1914-15. They have won a record 14 FA Cup titles and one UEFA Cup as well.

Considering their rich history and pedigree, many top players and managers have graced the club, winning games and titles galore. On that note, here's a look at the five Arsenal managers with the most wins in the club's history:

#5 Tom Whittaker - 203

Arsenal @Arsenal



He led us to two First Division titles, one FA Cup and gave his life to The Arsenal. Player, trainer, manager, legend We're remembering club legend Tom Whittaker today...He led us to two First Division titles, one FA Cup and gave his life to The Arsenal. Player, trainer, manager, legend We're remembering club legend Tom Whittaker today...He led us to two First Division titles, one FA Cup and gave his life to The Arsenal. Player, trainer, manager, legend 🔴 https://t.co/7DuG4YEALy

Tom Whittaker is one of the few men who both played and managed the Gunners. He is the fourth longest-serving manager in the club's history.

A versatile player during his playing days, Whittaker served in both World Wars. After his playing career was cut short by a knee injury, he assumed the reins of the Gunners in 1947. Despite having no prior managerial experience, he led them to their sixth league title, first in ten years, in his first season in charge.

Whittaker then delivered Arsenal's third FA Cup title (1950). The qualified marine engineer won another league title three years later. However, he passed away at the age of 58 in 1956 due to a heart attack.

#4 Herbert Chapman - 204

Arsenal @Arsenal









#AFCvHTFC Herbert Chapman: a legendary manager at both clubs Herbert Chapman: a legendary manager at both clubs 🙌🔵 🏆🏆🏆🔴 🏆🏆🏆#AFCvHTFC https://t.co/dzF4ILnXrM

Herbert Chapman has a special pride of place in the Gunners' history. After arriving at the club in 1925, he famously said that he would build a winning team in five years. Those words would prove prophetic.

Three years after Arsenal lost to Crystal Palace in the 1927 FA Cup final, Chapman delivered the club's first-ever silverware with success in the same competition. A year later, he delivered their first of 13 top-flight titles.

After missing a league and FA Cup double by a whisker the following season, Chapman led his men to their second league win in three years. The Gunners lost to Third Division Milwall in the FA Cup that season, but a bigger shock was to follow.

Chapman, a two-time First Division winner with Huddersfield, breathed his last in January 34 at the age of 55 because of pneumonia. To their credit, though, the new manager (George Alisson) continued Chapman's good work as the Gunners went on to win back-to-back league titles.

#3 George Graham - 225

George Graham enjoyed success at Highbury.

George Graham is widely regarded as one of the best managers in British football history.

Taking over the reins at Highbury (Arsenal's then home ground) in 1986, Graham ended the club's eight-year silverware drought by winning the League Cup in his first season.

After a League Cup final defeat next season, the Scot went on to deliver two First Division titles in the next three years. An FA Cup and another League Cup title arrived in the early 90s before Graham's men won the UEFA Cup in 1993-94, marking the Gunners' second European title.

Throwback Arsenal @ThrowbackAFC

87 League Cup

89 League

91 League

93 FA Cup

93 League Cup

94 Cup Winners Cup In 7 years as a manager at Arsenal George Graham won:87 League Cup89 League91 League93 FA Cup93 League Cup94 Cup Winners Cup #AFC In 7 years as a manager at Arsenal George Graham won:87 League Cup89 League91 League93 FA Cup93 League Cup94 Cup Winners Cup #AFC https://t.co/7HthtBzBUx

However, less than a year after that continental triumph, Graham faced the sack as his glittering nine-year stint at Highbury endured an anticlimactic end.

#2 Bertie Mee - 241

Arsenal @Arsenal



Ray Kennedy headed the winner to see us lift the First Division title under the management of Bertie Mee #OnThisDay in 1971, we won the league at White Hart Lane for the very first timeRay Kennedy headed the winner to see us lift the First Division title under the management of Bertie Mee 🗓 #OnThisDay in 1971, we won the league at White Hart Lane for the very first time 😊⚽️ Ray Kennedy headed the winner to see us lift the First Division title under the management of Bertie Mee https://t.co/53sn99UOgG

Bertei Mee appointment as the Gunners manager in 1966 was met with a lot of skepticism. He had impressed as the club's physiotherapist, but management was expected to be a different ball game altogether.

However, Mee allayed those concerns as he brought the Gunners back into title contention for the first time since their previous league win in 1952-53. They lost consecutive League Cup finals in 1968-69, but Arsenal's trophy drought would end the following year on a much grander stage.

The Gunners beat Anderlecht 4-3 on aggregate in the Cup Winners' Cup final in 1970 to win their first-ever European title. Mee fared better next season as the club won the league and FA Cup double. The league triumph was sweeter, as it came at the home of their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Five days later, the Gunners beat Liverpool 2-1 to win their first FA Cup title in 21 years.

Mee retired from Highbury five years later without further silverware. He expired in 2001 at the age of 82, with his name up there among the top managers in the Gunners' history.

#1 Arsene Wenger - 707

Arsene Wenger is the greatest manager in the Gunners' history.

Arsene Wenger is the greatest manager in Arsenal's history. Period. The Frenchman, who first arrived in Highbury in 1996, would go on to elevate the club to a domestic and European behemoth in his 22 years at the helm. Interestingly, Wenger was the first manager outside the UK to take charge of the club, but he left a lasting impression.

In his first full season in charge (1997-98), Wenger delivered the league and FA Cup double. The Gunners trailed Manchester United by 11 points earlier in the season, but they romped to the title with two games to spare. Two weeks later, Arsenal won the FA Cup.

Wenger was a pioneer in many ways, introducing modern training and dietary regimes for players. He meticulously went about assembling a world-class team of homegrown and foreign players like Thierry Henry, David Seaman and Denis Bergkamp.

After failing to defend their league title by a solitary point, the Gunners won the league and FA Cup double in 2001-02. Two years later, Wenger's 'Invincibles' became the first team in the Premier League era to win the league without losing a game. However, European success eluded the Gunners, losing to Barcelona in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final.

It was during Wenger's reign that Arsenal moved from Highbury to their current home at the Emirates. In May 2018, Wenger took charge of his 1218th and final game at the club.

Edited by Diptanil Roy