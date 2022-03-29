5 managers with most wins in Manchester City history

Manchester City have become one of the top clubs in England and Europe, especially after their takeover by Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008. They have won seven English top-flight titles, including five in the last decade. City have won three of the last four Premier League titles.

As unthinkable as it may sound now, City were relegated from the competition in 2000-01. However, they won the Second Division for a record seventh time to return to the top flight at the first time of asking. Interestingly, City were in the Third Division as recently as 1998-99.

City have won six FA Cups and eight League Cups. However, their only title in Europe is the 1969-70 Cup Winners' Cup. They fell to Chelsea in their maiden UEFA Champions League final last year.

Considering their pedigree in English football and on the continent, many top managers have graced the club. On that note, here's a look at the five Manchester City managers with the most wins in the club's history:

#5 Joe Mercer - 149

Fondly remembered as 'Gentleman Joe', Joe Mercer built one of Manchester City's strongest teams in the mid 60s and early 70s. Taking charge at Maine Road (City's then home ground) in 1965, the late Englishman brought unprecedented success to a club starved of silverware.

He took City to the top flight by winning the Second Division title in his first season in charge. Two years later, Mercer delivered City's second First Division title (1967-68). It was the Cityzens' first top-flight title in over three decades.

More success followed in the next few seasons as City won the FA Cup in 1968-69 and the League Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup in 1969-70. He left the club the following year after a takeover. Mercer passed away in 1990 at the age of 76.

#4 Ernest Mangnall - 151

Ernest Mangnall holds the distinction of being the only one to manage Manchester's two biggest clubs - Manchester United and Manchester City.

He delivered two First Division titles and an FA Cup during his near decade-long stint at United (1903-12). However, he failed to replicate those exploits during his 12 years at City (1912-24).

Manchester United @ManUtd 110 years ago today, Ernest Mangnall was appointed #mufc secretary & was the first man to bring success to the club. http://t.co/lR27J6bHL4 110 years ago today, Ernest Mangnall was appointed #mufc secretary & was the first man to bring success to the club. http://t.co/lR27J6bHL4

Under Mangnall. the Cityzens finished second in the 1920-21 First Division, though, five points adrift of winners Burnley. He is often credited with being the man behind Manchester City's move from Hyde Road to Maine Road in 1923. In his final season with City (1923-24), Mangnall almost took them to the FA Cup final.

#3 Wilf Wild - 158

Wilf Wild took charge of Manchester City in 1932 and took them to the FA Cup final in his first season in charge. However, the Cityzens went all the way in the competition the very next year, marking their first FA Cup title in more than three decades.

There was better still to come from Wild's men. There was little portent of things to come when City opened their 1936-37 campaign with just two wins from their opening 10 games. However, Wild and Co. reeled off seven straight wins, one of them over a dominant Arsenal team, to win their first English top-flight title.

Manchester City @ManCity On this day in 1937, a 4-1 victory over @swfc at Maine Road confirmed #mcfc as league champions for the first time. http://t.co/tLM2jqjpUv On this day in 1937, a 4-1 victory over @swfc at Maine Road confirmed #mcfc as league champions for the first time. http://t.co/tLM2jqjpUv

The following season was strange in more ways than one. Despite outscoring every other club in the division, Manchester City were relegated to the Second Division. That marked the first time in English football history that a reigning top-tier champion went down.

With the Second World War breaking out, City spent nine years in the Second Division before Wild stepped down.

#2 Les McDowall - 220

Les McDowall is one of Manchester City's longest serving managers, doing so from 1950 to 1963.

Inheriting an aging team and operating with limited resources, McDowall started well, earning promotion to the First Division in his first season in charge. However, things quickly turned south. MCDowall was unable prevent City's free fall before they dropped to the Second Division again in 1962-63. That also spelled the end of McDowall's stint at Maine Road.

The India-born son of a Scottish missionary's lone success at the club was the 1955-56 FA Cup triumph.

#1 Pep Guardiola - 246

Pep Guardiola is arguably Manchester City's greatest-ever manager.

Pep Guardiola is arguably Manchester City's greatest ever manager. Since arriving at the Etihad in the summer of 2016, the legendary Barcelona tactician has transformed City into a domestic and European behemoth.

The Cityzens are on course to win their fourth league title in five years. This would also make Guardiola the second-most successful manager in Premier League history behind Sir Alex Ferguson. City are not just winning titles under Guardiola but doing so in ruthless fashion.

The Sportsman @TheSportsman Pep Guardiola's Man City side are breaking records left, right and centre.



@City_Xtra | @ManCity Pep Guardiola's Man City side are breaking records left, right and centre. 🔥 Pep Guardiola's Man City side are breaking records left, right and centre.@City_Xtra | @ManCity

During his first league title in English football (2017-18), City breached the 100-point barrier. A year later, the Cityzens became the first English team to win the domestic treble.

In 2021, Guardiola took Manchester City to their first UEFA Champions League final, but the Cityzens' party was spoiled by Chelsea in the final. Nevertheless, Guardiola has won 10 titles at the club, most by any Manchester City manager.

Edited by Aditya Singh