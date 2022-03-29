5 Manchester City players with the least minutes played in the 2021-22 season

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have become a force to be reckoned with. The Sky Blues enter each season as the favorites. The team boasts squad depth like no other and with Pep at the helm, there is no stopping Man City.

EPL has been dominated by the Big 6 since forever. But City never quite had a significant role to play. Their role was limited to being second fiddle to city rivals Manchester United and watching them steal all the glory.

Investments from the Middle East changed the course for the club and starting in the late 2000s, Manchester City slowly started climbing the ladder of success. The club has secured five Premier League titles in the past decade and is on course for the 6th.

The Cityzen has been consistent with their performances and even though Liverpool is gaining on them, it is almost certain that City will pick up that trophy by the end of the season. While we have discussed Manchester City's run so far this season, let's discuss their players too.

Without further ado, five Manchester City players with the least minutes played in the 2021-22 season.

5. Ferran Torres - 522

Torres signed for Manchester City in August 2020

Ferran Torres was brought to the Etihad to fill-in for the departing Sergio Aguero. His fine form in Valencia urged Pep Guardiola to add another youngster to the squad's attacking unit.

Torres signed for Manchester City in August 2020 and enjoyed quite a handful of playing minutes as a debutant. He was consistent in front of goal and adapted to the fast-paced football in England with ease. The young Spaniard played 36 games across all competitions in the Sky Blue kit in his first season.

However, the feat could not be repeated the following season. Injury woes and increased competition reduced the amount of time the former Valencia man spent on the pitch. After playing in seven games (all competitions) for City, Ferran switched to Barcelona.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona have made a move for Ferran Torres but talks with Man City have so far proven unsuccessful, sources have told @samuelmarsden Barcelona have made a move for Ferran Torres but talks with Man City have so far proven unsuccessful, sources have told @samuelmarsden 👀 https://t.co/wRRFAo1ZgN

4. Cole Palmer - 413

Cole Palmer joined the club's youth setup as an 8-year-old

Cole Palmer is one of the most decorated Manchester City academy players. He joined the club's youth setup as an 8-year-old and ascended through the ranks. Palmer became the U18 captain during the 2019-20 season.

The following year, he received a call from Pep Guardiola to join the senior side. Palmer made his debut for the team on 30th September 2020 against Burnley. He now switches between featuring for the U21 and the senior sides.

Palmer has featured in 11 games so far this season across all competitions, taking his total playing minutes to 413.

3. Benjamin Mendy - 169

Benjamin Mendy lost his place due to disciplinary violations

Benjamin Mendy was a significant asset under Pep Guardiola's command. The Spanish manager could easily boast about the availability of multiple talented wingbacks in the squad. Benjamin Mendy was one of the front-runners.

Unlike the others, the Frenchman's minutes weren't cut short by competitors, injuries, or any external factors. He lost his place due to disciplinary violations. On 26th August 2021, nearly two weeks after the season opener, Benjamin Mendy was charged with multiple accounts of sexual assault and rape.

Manchester City have thus suspended the player who is now out on bail, pending further trials. By the looks of it, the 169 minutes that he featured for the club this season is seemingly the last this season and maybe forever.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester City have suspended defender Benjamin Mendy after he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Manchester City have suspended defender Benjamin Mendy after he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. https://t.co/6af7XF49mQ

2. Liam Delap - 26

Liam Delap marked his first team debut on 24th September 2020

Liam Delap joined Manchester City's youth side from Derby County after creating quite an impression for himself. He was a known figure in England's youth outings. Liam Delap's fine performance in the 2020 U18 Premier League Cup final paved the way for him to be invited to the senior side.

He marked his first team debut on 24th September 2020 against AFC Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. It took Delap just 18 minutes to find the back of the net, thus earning the appreciation of his head coach.

Pep Guardiola urged Liam Delap to continue training with the first team. The 19-year-old was a hot property during the 2021 summer transfer window. Many clubs approached Manchester City with the intention of having Liam Delap as a loanee. However, City rejected the offer and granted him a fresh contract until 2026.

Even though the England international is not a regular in the squad, his future at the club is certain. As of now, he has played 26 minutes for Manchester City. All three of his appearances have come from the bench.

GOAL @goal twitter.com/TomMaston/stat… Tom Maston @TomMaston



Seventeen-year-old Delap - the son of long-throw expert, Rory - is a regular for England U17s & is causing plenty of excitement around the CFA.



#NxGn twitter.com/ManCity/status… Two goals & an assist against senior opposition for Liam Delap (No.48) last night.Seventeen-year-old Delap - the son of long-throw expert, Rory - is a regular for England U17s & is causing plenty of excitement around the CFA. Two goals & an assist against senior opposition for Liam Delap (No.48) last night.Seventeen-year-old Delap - the son of long-throw expert, Rory - is a regular for England U17s & is causing plenty of excitement around the CFA.#NxGn twitter.com/ManCity/status… Liam Delap makes the bench for Man City tonight Liam Delap makes the bench for Man City tonight 👀 twitter.com/TomMaston/stat…

1. Scott Carson - 17

Scott Carson made his first European appearance in 17 years

Scott Carson is one of the most senior players within the Manchester City squad. The 36-year-old has played for many clubs around England but spent brief stints at West Brom and Derby County. He joined Manchester City as a third-choice keeper in 2019.

Carson played his first Premier League game almost a decade just a year ago. On 9th March 2022, Pep Guardiola gave Scott Carson an opportunity to play for the team once again. With twenty minutes to spare in City's UCL - Round of 16 clash, Carson came in and ended the game without conceding a goal.

It was his first European appearance in 17 years.

