5 Manchester City Players to watch out for in the 2018-19 English Premier League season

Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
890   //    02 Sep 2018, 18:51 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Big season ahead!

Manchester City started their Premier League campaign on a winning note with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in their first game of the season. The Citizens showed why they were one of the best side’s last season by winning their second match against Huddersfield Town 6-1 last weekend. Manchester City is sitting 3rd in the points table, but Pep Guardiola had stated that his side would try to replicate the performances of the previous season as the 2018-19 season progresses.

Manchester City won their fourth game of the season against Newcastle United yesterday with a 2-1 scoreline. The Etihad outfit received a big boost this season as they bought former Leicester City player Rayed Mahrez, who was a key figure along with Jamie Vardy in the 2015-16 Premier League season when the Foxes won the Premier League title.

Mahrez's inclusion will make Manchester City’s midfield much more robust. Manchester City enjoyed a great run in the 2017-18 Premier League season winning the title with ease. Pep Guardiola’s side produced some dominating performances in the entire season with their attacking style of play and collected 100 points in the 2017-18 season.

Pep Guardiola had expressed disappointment after his side lost against a resolute Liverpool side in the quarterfinals of the 2017-18 Champions League season. He also went on to say that winning the Champions League along with the Premier League would have been like icing on the cake.

Guardiola was quoted as saying that Manchester City has got some brilliant performers in their squad who can win the double this time around. Manchester City could feel the pinch as midfielder Kevin De Bruyn will be out of action for three months because of a knee injury.

Manchester City fans will be hoping for his quick recovery as the Belgian was quite influential for the Citizens in the last season. Manchester City though has some outstanding talent who can match the class of Kevin De Bruyne.

We take a look at five such players who could be crucial for Manchester City’s success in the 2018-19 Premier League season.

# 1 Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Impact sub or big game player?

The 21-year-old forward is the core of Manchester City's forward line. He registered 13 goals in 29 games in the 2017-18 Premier League season with 4 assists to his name. His pace and darting forays can ground the staunchest of defenses. His predatory skills inside the box have looked threatening.

In the 2016-17 season too, the Brazilian striker produced some shining performances along with Sergio Aguero. Gabriel Jesus's inclusion provides a lot of pace in this Manchester City forward line. In the months going ahead, Jesus could well turn out to be a player who could decide the outcome of a game through his fast-paced game.

Pep Guardiola has always been a firm believer of playing attacking football right from his managerial days at Barcelona. Jesus provides the strength in the forward line along with another star striker Sergio Aguero.

Gabriel Jesus has been a revelation for Manchester City and it will be interesting to see how the youngster shapes up in the 2018-19 season. Pep Guardiola too has shown a lot of confidence in the youngster and has been a source of motivation for the striker. Jesus has scored 1 goal in 3 Premier League games in the ongoing season and will be Guardiola’s go-to man in the forward line.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Sergio Aguero Gabriel Jesus
Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
