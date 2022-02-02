5 Manchester City players who have underperformed this season (2021-22)

Manchester City are seemingly unstoppable this season. The Manchester outfit have been in lethal form ever since the season started and the Premier League table is a testament to their abilities. They sit at the top of the table with a nine-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

Arguably one of the strongest squads in Europe, City are blessed with a plethora of options in all positions.

The current Manchester City squad is the most expensive squad ever built in football history. It has been carefully assembled over the years by coach Pep Guardiola.

The squad's depth is a key factor in the side's success and has enabled Guardiola to win three titles in the last four years. Cityzens are well on course to win the title this year as well.

Carol Radull @CarolRadull

#TheGamePlan Manchester City's standards never drop even when their key players are out. That's the real meaning of squad depth. Manchester City's standards never drop even when their key players are out. That's the real meaning of squad depth. #TheGamePlan

However, there are some players who haven't stepped up for the club as brilliantly as they can. One can only imagine how lethal City would be if these players started performing at their full potential as well.

On that note, let's take a look at five underperforming Manchester City players from this season:

#5. Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan is admittedly a surprise name on this list.

The German joined Manchester City in 2016 for a reported £20 million, becoming the first signing of the Guardiola era. He has previously represented Borussia Dortmund, where he rose to fame as one of the league's best midfielders.

Gundogan has evolved his game over the years under Guardiola. An extremely versatile midfielder, Gundogan is capable of playing anywhere in the middle of the park.

FansBet @FansBet



#mcfc

Only Mo Salah and Harry Kane scored more goals in 2021 than Ilkay Gündogan (15)… 🤯 Only Mo Salah and Harry Kane scored more goals in 2021 than Ilkay Gündogan (15)… 🤯#mcfc 🔵 https://t.co/8kfGU8tF37

Gundogan's most memorable period of his five years at the club was certainly that of last season's Premier League. Gundogan featured more regularly after an injury to Kevin de Bruyne and put in some truly fantastic performances.

He scored 13 goals and provided four assists in his 28 Premier League appearances last season. He is arguably a victim of his own success, as he seems to have set exceptionally high standards for himself. He has scored four goals and made two assists in 15 league appearances so far this season.

#4. John Stones

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

John Stones is another experienced campaigner who has looked off the pace this season.

The Englishman signed from Everton for a reported £47.5 million in 2016. He has certainly played his part in Manchester City's successes over the past few years. He has been a regular face in City's starting lineup, especially during last season's title-winning run when he made 22 league appearances.

Stones has looked like a shadow of his former self this season. He has shown in the past that he is more than capable of handling the energy of English football, but hasn't been up to the mark this year.

He has featured only seven times in the Premier League this season and has failed to be convincing on the field. He now seems to have fallen behind the pecking order after the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh