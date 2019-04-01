×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Manchester City players who impressed the most in the Premier League season

Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
180   //    01 Apr 2019, 00:37 IST

Swansea City v Manchester City - FA Cup Quarter Final
Swansea City v Manchester City - FA Cup Quarter Final

As the 2018-19 English Premier League season enters its final phase; the race for the title is getting intense. Last year's title holders Manchester City is enjoying an eventful run and their win against Fulham yesterday has helped them reach at the top of the table with 77 points.

However, Liverpool regained the top spot with 79 points; having played an extra game. Both teams are separated by only one point and are looking good to finish the season on a high. Manchester City has played an attractive brand of football and is once again showing why it is considered one of the best clubs in English football.

Pep Guardiola ’s side is enjoying an impressive run at the moment and the team has looked dominant in every department on the field. The forward line has continued to play the kind of aggressive and free-flowing football for which it is known.

The midfield has also looked fluid in its approach with its possession-based approach and they have looked sharp on the flanks too. The defense has looked far more sturdy after the return of their skipper Vincent Kompany.

We all know Guardiola has the knack of thinking out of the box and has the ability to bring the best out of his players. The 48-year-old manager has trusted in his players' abilities; which has allowed his players to play more freely and to their strengths.

Guardiola is making some very interesting and clever changes in the side keeping in mind their Champions League quarter-final game against Tottenham.

The Citizens have continued with their impressive run from the last season and will be eager to seal the title. It won’t come as a surprise if the defending Champions win both the Premier League as well as the Champions League title.

Altogether, Manchester City have some exceptional talents in its camp who have played a crucial role for the side in the entire season. We take a look at 5 such players who impressed the most this season.

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Raheem Sterling Sergio Aguero
Devang R Joshi
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: 5 most in-form players right now
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: 5 City players with the highest transfer values
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 most crucial players for Manchester City's title defence
RELATED STORY
Can Manchester City Win the Quadruple? Analyzing Their Shot at History
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most Underrated Players in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Clinical Manchester City drub Chelsea to go to the top of the table
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 5 Best Foreign Players in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Top 3 matches in the Premier League so far this season
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players who attributed to their 2-1 loss against Leicester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 best players of the season so far
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
03 Apr WAT FUL 12:15 AM Watford vs Fulham
03 Apr WOL MAN 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
04 Apr MAN CAR 12:15 AM Manchester City vs Cardiff City
06 Apr SOU LIV 12:30 AM Southampton vs Liverpool
06 Apr AFC BUR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
06 Apr HUD LEI 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
06 Apr NEW CRY 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
07 Apr EVE ARS 06:35 PM Everton vs Arsenal
09 Apr CHE WES 12:30 AM Chelsea vs West Ham
24 Apr TOT BRI 12:15 AM Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us