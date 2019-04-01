5 Manchester City players who impressed the most in the Premier League season

As the 2018-19 English Premier League season enters its final phase; the race for the title is getting intense. Last year's title holders Manchester City is enjoying an eventful run and their win against Fulham yesterday has helped them reach at the top of the table with 77 points.

However, Liverpool regained the top spot with 79 points; having played an extra game. Both teams are separated by only one point and are looking good to finish the season on a high. Manchester City has played an attractive brand of football and is once again showing why it is considered one of the best clubs in English football.

Pep Guardiola ’s side is enjoying an impressive run at the moment and the team has looked dominant in every department on the field. The forward line has continued to play the kind of aggressive and free-flowing football for which it is known.

The midfield has also looked fluid in its approach with its possession-based approach and they have looked sharp on the flanks too. The defense has looked far more sturdy after the return of their skipper Vincent Kompany.

We all know Guardiola has the knack of thinking out of the box and has the ability to bring the best out of his players. The 48-year-old manager has trusted in his players' abilities; which has allowed his players to play more freely and to their strengths.

Guardiola is making some very interesting and clever changes in the side keeping in mind their Champions League quarter-final game against Tottenham.

The Citizens have continued with their impressive run from the last season and will be eager to seal the title. It won’t come as a surprise if the defending Champions win both the Premier League as well as the Champions League title.

Altogether, Manchester City have some exceptional talents in its camp who have played a crucial role for the side in the entire season. We take a look at 5 such players who impressed the most this season.

