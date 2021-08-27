5 Manchester United legends who chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

The Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi debate will rage on for eternity. Several legends of the game, fans and pundits from all across the world have weighed in on the argument. It's always difficult to choose between two legends of the game who have accomplished as much as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have.

Cristiano Ronaldo burgeoned into a world-class footballer at Manchester United. When he first arrived at Old Trafford, the Portuguese was a mercurial winger with a lot of tricks up his sleeve. He blossomed into a prolific goalscorer with a winning mentality under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or during his time with Manchester United. He played alongside some of football's modern-day greats during his Premier League stint. Ronaldo was a key player in the Manchester United side that won the UEFA Champions League in the 2007-08 season.

Several Manchester United legends have shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Two seasons later, he was also part of the side that made it to the final of the Champions League. But they lost to a Barcelona team that was led from the front by Lionel Messi. Ronaldo left Manchester United shortly after and joined Real Madrid.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Manchester United legends who have chosen Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Dimitar Berbatov

One of Manchester United's most inspired signings in Sir Alex Ferguson's latter years, Dimitar Berbatov is an adored figure at Old Trafford. The Bulgarian hitman was one of the most technically refined players of his generation.

In 149 appearances for the Red Devils, Berbatov scored 56 goals and provided 27 assists. Berbatov, who played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United for one season, picked Lionel Messi over his former teammate. In 2017, he told ESPNFC:

“He's the f***ing greatest. Ronaldo is brilliant, Messi is more my kind of player. He sees the game so clearly. He can score, create, he's the complete player, the best ever probably.”

Berbatov: “Messi and Ronaldo, we need to treasure them, because when it's over, it's over. They have been more than special.” [Betfair] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 9, 2020

#4 Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes is widely considered to be one of the best central midfielders of all time. The Englishman was at Manchester United for the length of Cristiano Ronaldo's stay and more. Scholes, who scored 152 goals and provided 74 assists in 710 appearances for United, however, chose Lionel Messi as the better player between the two.

Writing in his column for The Independent in 2015, Scholes explained:

"I think about the great players with whom I have shared a pitch: Eric Cantona, Zinedine Zidane, Pirlo, Xavi, Cristiano Ronaldo -- and the greatest of them all is Messi."

Scholes goes on to recall a moment during the Manchester United - Barcelona Champions League game in 2008 where Lionel Messi flitted past him with ease.

"It was a moment I will never forget. He went past me, I stuck out my leg and Lionel Messi went over. This was at Old Trafford in 2008 in the second leg of our Champions League semi-final against Barcelona and, with the score 1-0 to us, I had fouled him in our area.

"When I think about our win over Barcelona in that game, on our way to the second Champions League title of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, I always remember that tackle.

"Yes, I scored the only goal of the tie, and it was one of my better ones. But I will never forget that couple of seconds when the best footballer in the world deceived me into fouling him and I waited for the world to fall in.

"It should have been a penalty to Barcelona, and an away goal would have won them the tie. But for some reason the referee didn't give it, the game moved on and even Messi did not make much of a fuss.

"The relief was overwhelming for a few moments -- and then I was back into the game."

