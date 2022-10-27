4 Manchester United players who could start against Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United will play their reverse match against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League tonight (October 27).
They won the first match 2-0 and will look to add another victory tonight in order to help them finish atop the group.
However, with so many games being played so fast, United will look to rotate their squad for tonight's match.
We will take a look at four players who are most likely to start against the Red Devils tonight.
#4 Victor Lindelof
The arrival of Lisandro Martinez this season further reduced the playing time of Victor Lindelof. He spent most of last season playing behind Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.
With Maguire benched, Lindelof has continued to stay the first-choice backup after the Varane-Martinez pairing. The Frenchman limped out of United's last game against Chelsea and Lindelof is now expected to take his place.
The 28-year-old has played three games in the Premier League and three more in the Europa League.
Martinez might be getting rested and Lindelof could be starting against Maguire.
Maguire's recovery could make him an unsure starter, but Lindelof is sure to get a starting spot tonight.
#3 Casemiro
After a slow start to his United career, Casemiro is on his way up at Old Trafford.
He scored his first goal for the club in dying embers of the game against Chelsea.
Casemiro's form will be important for the club to do well in big games. Getting him more game time in matches like these will be important to help the Brazilian settle at the club.
#2 Tyrell Malacia
The Dutchman's energy helped him start over Luke Shaw in the early parts of the season. However, Luke Shaw has done well to find his way back and displace Malacia in the starting XI.
With Ten Hag looking to rotate his squad, Malacia might get a look in tonight.
#1 Cristiano Ronaldo
The veteran forward was banished from the squad for the game against Chelsea. Ronaldo earned his fate after walking out during United's game against Tottenham Hotspur.
After serving time on the sidelines, Ronaldo has been called back to the first team.
Ronaldo has played in all Europa League games this season and is likely to continue to play in the fifth match as well.
Ronaldo scored in the first game against Sherriff and will want to add to his tally tonight if he gets a start.