4 Manchester United players who could start against Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United will play their reverse match against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League tonight (October 27).

They won the first match 2-0 and will look to add another victory tonight in order to help them finish atop the group.

However, with so many games being played so fast, United will look to rotate their squad for tonight's match.

We will take a look at four players who are most likely to start against the Red Devils tonight.

#4 Victor Lindelof

Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League

The arrival of Lisandro Martinez this season further reduced the playing time of Victor Lindelof. He spent most of last season playing behind Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

With Maguire benched, Lindelof has continued to stay the first-choice backup after the Varane-Martinez pairing. The Frenchman limped out of United's last game against Chelsea and Lindelof is now expected to take his place.

The 28-year-old has played three games in the Premier League and three more in the Europa League.

Martinez might be getting rested and Lindelof could be starting against Maguire.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Varane injury not as bad as first feared, but Erik ten Hag still has a big decision to make in his defence. Varane's absence gives Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both a chance to get back into the starting line-up. 🤔Varane injury not as bad as first feared, but Erik ten Hag still has a big decision to make in his defence. Varane's absence gives Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both a chance to get back into the starting line-up. 🤔Varane injury not as bad as first feared, but Erik ten Hag still has a big decision to make in his defence. ⬇️ https://t.co/9X05152XTB

Maguire's recovery could make him an unsure starter, but Lindelof is sure to get a starting spot tonight.

#3 Casemiro

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

After a slow start to his United career, Casemiro is on his way up at Old Trafford.

He scored his first goal for the club in dying embers of the game against Chelsea.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The passion from Casemiro scoring in stoppage time The passion from Casemiro scoring in stoppage time 🔥 https://t.co/NtAd4AWN23

Casemiro's form will be important for the club to do well in big games. Getting him more game time in matches like these will be important to help the Brazilian settle at the club.

#2 Tyrell Malacia

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The Dutchman's energy helped him start over Luke Shaw in the early parts of the season. However, Luke Shaw has done well to find his way back and displace Malacia in the starting XI.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Luke Shaw is relishing the competition from Tyrell Malacia at Man Utd Luke Shaw is relishing the competition from Tyrell Malacia at Man Utd mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

With Ten Hag looking to rotate his squad, Malacia might get a look in tonight.

ManUtdNews1878 @UtdNews1878 thepeoplesperson.com/2022/10/26/pre… Predicted XI vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Tyrell Malacia to be recalled Predicted XI vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Tyrell Malacia to be recalled 🔴⚽️⚫️ thepeoplesperson.com/2022/10/26/pre…

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The veteran forward was banished from the squad for the game against Chelsea. Ronaldo earned his fate after walking out during United's game against Tottenham Hotspur.

United_Ultraz 🏆 @United_ultraass Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground at 8.30 am and is due to train with the U21 side



He is suspended from training with the first team, as the coach feels he lacks discipline & is polluting the environment of the main squad



[Source: Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground at 8.30 am and is due to train with the U21 sideHe is suspended from training with the first team, as the coach feels he lacks discipline & is polluting the environment of the main squad[Source: @ManUtdMEN 🚨Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground at 8.30 am and is due to train with the U21 sideHe is suspended from training with the first team, as the coach feels he lacks discipline & is polluting the environment of the main squad[Source: @ManUtdMEN] https://t.co/TfYg62Etzs

After serving time on the sidelines, Ronaldo has been called back to the first team.

GOAL News @GoalNews Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Manchester United's Europa League squad for the game against Sheriff Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Manchester United's Europa League squad for the game against Sheriff 🔙 https://t.co/JXhSU37TOg

Ronaldo has played in all Europa League games this season and is likely to continue to play in the fifth match as well.

Ronaldo scored in the first game against Sherriff and will want to add to his tally tonight if he gets a start.

Poll : 0 votes