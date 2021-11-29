5 Manchester United players who could be cast aside by Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have officially confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim manager on a six-month deal. The German coach will also take up a two-year consultancy role at the end of his interim period.

Rangnick has taken over from the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Rangnick will be given an enormous amount of responsibility at Old Trafford, even after the end of his deal as interim coach.

The German manager will reportedly have a say in the appointment of Manchester United's next permanent coach as well as the contract renewals of the club's current players.

Ralf Rangnick faces an uphill task at Manchester United

Despite Manchester United enjoying what has unexpectedly been a successful week in terms of results, Ralf Rangnick still has a massive job on his hands. A look at the statistics for the 2021-22 Premier League season shows the Red Devils have had the third-lowest success rate when pressuring their opponents.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe -43 - During the month of November so far, Manchester United (17) have attempted the fewest shots in the Premier League, whilst also facing more opposition attempts than any team (60). Crossroads. -43 - During the month of November so far, Manchester United (17) have attempted the fewest shots in the Premier League, whilst also facing more opposition attempts than any team (60). Crossroads. https://t.co/NtlwzmyPCS

Over his 30-year coaching career, Rangnick has pioneered geggenpressing. The intense, high-octane, all-action brand of football has been popularised by Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester United's recent 1-1 draw against Chelsea highlighted the difference between the two teams. While the Blues pressed as a team, United appeared disjointed and inconsistent while pressuring their opponents, with Bruno Fernandes often leading a one-man charge.

With Rangnick set to make changes, here are five Manchester United players who could see reduced playing time under the German coach.

#5 Scott McTominay

Manchester United's Scott McTominay (left) squares up against Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger.

Manchester United's double pivot in midfield was a constant point of contention under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. While Fred has turned in a couple of improved performances this week, Scott McTominay had a good game against Chelsea.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Roy Keane : “They just toyed with United. So poor. Men vs boys. Foden said it’s a tough place to come - it’s not. It’s just so poor. McTominay, Fred - these players aren’t good enough for Manchester United.” #MUFC Roy Keane : “They just toyed with United. So poor. Men vs boys. Foden said it’s a tough place to come - it’s not. It’s just so poor. McTominay, Fred - these players aren’t good enough for Manchester United.” #MUFC

Unfortunately, the positive display can't mask the fact that McTominay isn't as mobile as Fred nor is he proactive enough in possession. Rangnick's tactics require his teams to press high up the pitch and move the ball forward.

McTominay is one of Manchester United's own, having come up through the academy. But at 24, he is no longer a youngster. The midfielder's penchant to settle for square passes and limitations in possession could see him dropped for Donny van de Beek or Jesse Lingard. Both of them are waiting on the sidelines.

#4 Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has had a torrid few weeks.

Harry Maguire has been through a lot over the last month, and his situation is unlikely to become any easier under Rangnick. It began with a series of high-profile individual errors against Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City that led to United conceding and losing all three games.

To exacerbate matters, the club captain's dismissal during the 4-1 hammering by Watford rang the death knell for Solskjaer's time as Manchester United boss. Rangnick is unlikely to display his predecessor's patience with the world's most expensive defender.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Set to the music from ‘You’ve Been Framed’ the video highlights ever mistake Harry Maguire has made in a Manchester United shirt. 👀



sportbible.com/football/footb… "Harry Maguire • £80 Million Pound Superstar." 😲Set to the music from ‘You’ve Been Framed’ the video highlights ever mistake Harry Maguire has made in a Manchester United shirt. 👀 "Harry Maguire • £80 Million Pound Superstar." 😲Set to the music from ‘You’ve Been Framed’ the video highlights ever mistake Harry Maguire has made in a Manchester United shirt. 👀sportbible.com/football/footb…

Along with his leadership, Maguire has also been criticised for a rather obvious lack of pace and mobility.

Rangnick usually deploys a high defensive line, with centre-backs pushing all the way up to the halfway line while the team has possession. Maguire and Lindelof do not have Raphael Varane's pace, and could struggle to recover quickly while defending counterattacks.

Under Rangnick, Eric Bailly could be Varane's new defensive partner, or Manchester United might even look to sign a new centre-back alternative.

