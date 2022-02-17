5 Manchester United players who deserve more game time this season (2021-22)

Manchester United have had a whirlwind season and their star-studded squad has not performed to the full extent of their capabilities. The Red Devils have come under criticism in recent times for not showing enough hunger during games and allowing their opponents to outplay them by being complacent.

Manchester United need to shake things up a little

With plenty of superstars being granted first-team status, it looks like there is a lack of competition within the squad. Healthy rivalries within the team help players elevate their game to another level.

Having offloaded several individuals on loan during the summer as well as the winter transfer windows, the Manchester United squad is a little short on options in a few departments right now. But there are still players in there who deserve more game time than they've been afforded so far.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Manchester United players who deserve more game time.

#5 Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United)

Tunisia v Algeria - FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final

Hannibal Mejbri joined Manchester United at the age of 16. He has since risen through the ranks in the youth setup and made his senior debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2020-21 season. The Tunisian international was expected to feature sporadically this term. But that's not been the case.

Fortunately for the 19-year-old, new manager Ralf Rangnick admires him and rates him highly. In fact, Rangnick tried to sign him when he was working for RB Leipzig. He has now promoted Mejbri to the first team and the youngster deserves to be afforded more game time for the senior side.

Mejbri impressed for Tunisia in the Arab Cup and picked up the man-of-the-match award in the semi-finals against Egypt. He is a technically proficient attacking midfielder in the mold of Jack Grealish and could be a real asset for the Red Devils in the future.

If Paul Pogba is eventually going to leave the club in the summer, they need to let Mejbri get a few minutes under his belt. He has the ability to become a crucial player for them in the future.

academyarena Utd @academyarenaUTD #mufc Hannibal Mejbri was pictured with the 1st team again today Hannibal Mejbri was pictured with the 1st team again today 💫 #mufc https://t.co/ekeaCbWLti

#4 Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson in action against Middlesbrough: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

It's unfair to ask for David de Gea to be displaced from the first-team for the sheer world-class form he has exhibited this season. The Spaniard has truly gotten back to his best in terms of shot stopping. However, De Gea's extended spell in the first team could see the Premier League giants lose Dean Henderson from their roster.

The Englishman had nailed down a starting berth under Solskjaer last season. Henderson has a lot of qualities that De Gea doesn't. The 24-year-old's distribution is better. He is much superior to De Gea at sweeping behind his defence and is a lot braver when it comes to collecting crosses and commanding his area.

There has been a trend at Manchester United in recent seasons where the second-choice goalkeeper would extensively be used in other tournaments.

However, Deano has played just three games across all competitions this season. He has started a game each in the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

Henderson is a very talented goalkeeper and definitely deserves more game time than he has been given this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Man United will decide Henderson future in the coming months - as he wants to play regularly. There are no talks between Man Utd and Newcastle about Martin Dúbravka for Dean Henderson swap deal: "There’s no truth at all”, Eddie Howe confirms.Man United will decide Henderson future in the coming months - as he wants to play regularly. #MUFC There are no talks between Man Utd and Newcastle about Martin Dúbravka for Dean Henderson swap deal: "There’s no truth at all”, Eddie Howe confirms. 🚫 #NUFCMan United will decide Henderson future in the coming months - as he wants to play regularly. #MUFC https://t.co/i1XElSsMbW

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith