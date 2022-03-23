5 Manchester United players who could flourish under Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is reportedly edging closer to being appointed as the next Manchester United manager and that is great news for some of their players.

According to The Telegraph, Erik ten Hag has already been interviewed for the Manchester United managerial role. The club has been looking at various candidates and Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino and Julen Lopetegui are all reportedly being monitored.

Erik ten Hag is the favorite to become the next Manchester United manager

But as things stand, the current Ajax manager is the odds-on favorite to become the next Manchester United manager. Ten Hag has built a great project at Ajax and his side play an attractive, attacking style of football. His appointment would definitely be a step in the right direction for Manchester United.

The 52-year-old is a great coach and is expected to improve the players Manchester United already have on their payroll.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Manchester United players who could flourish under Erik Ten Hag.

#5 Donny van de Beek

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The 2021-22 season is likely to be Donny van de Beek's last chance to impress at Manchester United. His loan spell at Everton has been largely forgettable but fortunately for him, he is likely to have his former boss waiting for him at Old Trafford when he returns.

Van de Beek played some of the best football of his career so far under Erik Ten Hag at Ajax. He thrived as an attacking midfielder in a system that suited him. The 24-year-old has a great relationship with Ten Hag and that could very well be the missing ingredient needed to spring him to life in the Premier League.

#4 Anthony Elanga

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Anthony Elanga's rise from academy starlet to first team regular has been a rare bright spot for Manchester United this season. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been able to draw some top-tier performances from the United academy product since taking over.

Elanga has all the qualities that Ten Hag loves in his wingers. He is pacy and has an array of tricks up his sleeve. The Swedish youngster also has an eye for goal and some of his link-up play has been exquisite.

He has plenty of potential and could blossom in the hands of the right coach. Ten Hag is the right man to take him to the next level. He has worked wonders with players of a similar profile like Hakim Ziyech and Antony at Ajax.

#3 James Garner

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship

Erik ten Hag has always been keen to promote young homegrown talents and he has done that at Ajax to great effect. He has also been able to transform some of those young midfielders into exceptional players, with Frenkie De Jong and Ryan Gravenberch being two top examples.

Right now, Manchester United are crying out loud for an efficient central midfielder. James Garner is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and he has been excellent for them. In 36 appearances across all competitions for Steve Cooper's side, Garner has scored three goals and provided six assists.

He is a future star and has already turned in impressive performances against English top-flight sides like Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester City this season. Garner is ready to be given a run in Manchester United's starting lineup and he couldn't possibly do it under a better coach than Ten Hag.

#2 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Erik Ten Hag transformed Dusan Tadic into one of the best playmakers in Europe at Ajax. The 33-year-old is presently the player with the most number of key passes in the Eredivisie (114) this season. At Manchester United, Ten Hag will have Bruno Fernandes who is very similar to Tadic in his style of play.

The Portuguese international is a risk-taker just like Tadic. Both Fernandes and Tadic lose possession a lot, but that's only because they are relentlessly trying to provide a creative spark from midfield. While it can be frustrating at times, when it comes off, the results are usually extraordinary.

Both players score and provide assists at a prolific rate and there is no doubt that Fernandes will be a very important part of Ten Hag's Manchester United.

Mohammed 🇪🇸 @Magnifico778 Last 365 days Fbref



Dusan Tadic: 68% pass completion rate

Bruno Fernandes: 74% pass completion rate



Possession lost per 90 this season:

Bruno Fernandes: Possession lost 18.1, Touches: 63.1

Dusan Tadic: Possession lost: 19.9, Touches: 62.6



They say Bruno has no chance to play Last 365 days FbrefDusan Tadic: 68% pass completion rate Bruno Fernandes: 74% pass completion rate Possession lost per 90 this season:Bruno Fernandes: Possession lost 18.1, Touches: 63.1Dusan Tadic: Possession lost: 19.9, Touches: 62.6They say Bruno has no chance to play https://t.co/8rzqhjriBC

#1 Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Jadon Sancho is arguably the most in-form player at Manchester United right now. The Englishman took some time to hit his stride in the Premier League but he seems to have finally settled down and gotten used to the pace of the English top-flight. He has thrived down the left wing for Manchester United of late.

Sancho is only 21-years-old and has the potential to go on and become a world-beater. Ten Hag has done wonders with Antony at Ajax and there is no reason why he can't do the same with Jadon Sancho at Manchester United.

Sancho is one of the sharpest wingers in the Premier League right now. He is nimble-footed, has plenty of pace and is already great at decision-making in the final third.

George @TheNabMan Jadon Sancho - Proving everybody wrong Jadon Sancho - Proving everybody wrong https://t.co/tT21KPs67P

Edited by Shambhu Ajith