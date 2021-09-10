5 Manchester United players who could outshine Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been one of the highlights of this summer's transfer window. The Portuguese's arrival strongly bolsters Manchester United's chances of winning the title this season.

That being said, Cristiano Ronaldo cannot help Manchester United win trophies entirely on his own. It will take a team effort for United to get any silverware this season.

Manchester United have a big enough squad to outshine Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils have one of the best squads in Europe, possessing experienced and match-winning players. And it's not just the goals and assists that will matter, a solid defense combined with some fluid attacking play will be equally important.

With the kind of squad Manchester United possess, Cristiano Ronaldo might not be the most influential figure come the end of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at the five Manchester United players who could potentially outshine Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2021-22 campaign:

#5 Jadon Sancho

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho also arrived at United this summer. Since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2017, the young Englishman made 137 appearances, scoring 50 goals and 64 assists across all competitions.

At Dortmund, Sancho had a formidable partnership with Erling Haaland. If he manages to have a similar type of link-up with either Edinson Cavani or Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United fans will be in for a treat. With his mind-boggling dribbling and creative abilities, Sancho can create havoc for opponents.

Considering how Sancho could blossom under the guidance of Cristiano Ronaldo, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think he'd have a telling impact.

If everything goes well for him, Sancho might just outshine the Portuguese himself this season. However, it will all come down to his consistency as well. Sancho truly has the potential, nobody can take that away from him.

#4 Raphael Varane

The Frenchman is quite a decorated player given his successful career at Real Madrid. The former Lens defender won La Liga thrice and the UEFA Champions League four times with the Spanish giants.

Manchester United desperately needed a quality centre-back to form a solid partnership with Harry Maguire at the back. With Varane's arrival at United this summer, it will surely bring more composure at the back.

Varane, who was Cristiano Ronaldo's former team-mate at Real Madrid, looked solid on his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite United's shaky start in the first half of the game, Varane did not panic and kept his composure. Given it was his first game in the Premier League, it certainly bodes well for the future.

With Varane's experience and strong reading of the game at the back,he can surely replicate what Ruben Dias did for Manchester City last season. This would be of more help to Manchester United given their problems at the back.

If the centre-back ends up being the commander of one of the stingiest defenses in the Premier League this season, he may end up outshining Cristiano Ronaldo.

