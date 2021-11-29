5 Manchester United players who underperformed against Chelsea | Premier League 2021-22

Thomas Tuchel’s spirited Chelsea side hosted Michael Carrick’s recovering Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday evening. Usually, the league leaders taking on a mid-table team has nothing to write home about. However, when these two Premier League giants go head to head, recent form and statistical predictions go out of the window.

Last weekend, Manchester United bid goodbye to their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after an embarrassing 4-1 Premier League defeat to Watford. Carrick has been brought in as caretaker manager until a more permanent option is appointed. Reportedly, Ralf Rangnick is set to take that job, starting next week.

Carrick, meanwhile, impressively led United to a 2-0 win against Villarreal in the Champions League. But replicating the result against Chelsea was always an optimistic ask.

In the first half, chances were at a premium. Manchester United soaked up the pressure brilliantly and were happy to end the half without conceding.

Five minutes into the second half, Manchester United silenced Stamford Bridge. A mistake from Jorginho helped Jadon Sancho hit the back of the net. In the 67th minute, Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva in the United box to gift Chelsea a penalty. Jorginho calmly put it away.

The two teams came close on a couple of occasions over the next 30 minutes, but could not land the knockout punch.

Manchester United might not have been too disappointed with the 1-1 draw, but there were players who failed to live up to the billing. Here are the five Manchester United players who underperformed against Chelsea in the Premier League:

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was not one of the worst players on the pitch against Chelsea. However, the penalty he conceded, which led to Chelsea’s only goal of the match, cannot be overlooked. Wan-Bissaka was impressive until the 67th minute penalty debacle. He was outdone by his opposite number Thiago Silva inside the Manchester United box.

Wan-Bissaka attempted to clear the ball after a corner but hit Silva’s outstretched leg instead. The referee pointed to the spot and Jorginho put it away to restore parity for Chelsea.

#4 Fred

Brazilian midfielder Fred endured another frustrating night in Manchester United colors. His passing was decent but none of his crosses or long balls reached their targets. Fred lost possession 14 times, was dribbled past twice and registered zero key passes.

Most importantly, Fred failed to win the game in the 87th minute when Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy recklessly gave the ball away. Fred’s lame attempt was caught easily by Mendy, much to the frustration of his Manchester United teammates.

